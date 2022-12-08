GIFFORD — Downtown will be lit Sunday evening as part of the Gifford State Bank Christmas celebration.
Thirteen entries from Shirley’s Custom Lights and Signs, Georgetown, will appear in the town’s annual Christmas parade that begins at 5 p.m.
Activities get underway at 2:30 at Gifford Grade School, starting with Christmas cookie decorating and a visit from Santa.
At 4:30, Gary Maxwell, youth pastor from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, will give a talk on the meaning of Christmas. A praise team will provide music afterward.
Donations will also be taken for hats and gloves, and the Gifford Woman’s Club will accept donations of personal hygiene products for area needy families.
Organizer Stacey Huls said the parade begins at the fire house on North Main Street.
There will be 13 lighted parade entries according to Sherry Shirley, who owns Shirley’s Lights & Signs with her husband, Ed.
Sherry Shirley’s favorite entry is Duncan the Dragon.
“It’s my baby,” she said.
“I try to pull it whenever I can. It’s 20 feet long, and it sits on top of a trailer. There are two people inside. One operates the tail and wings, and the other operates the head. The mouth opens and closes. It breathes smoke.”
Christmasy-related entries include Santa’s sleigh with five reindeer, an angel, a snowman, a four-car train that has a Christmas trailer, and instead of coal in the coal car, there are Christmas toys.
“Another unusual entry is an albino buffalo because we live in Georgetown and they are The Buffaloes,” Shirley said. “For Christmas we put on a set of antlers, and he has a red nose and we call him Rudolpho because he’s a Rudolph wannabe.”
Other holiday-related entries: a ringing bell and a Grinch.
It takes a lot of lights to light up all the entries. A train unit has a half-mile worth of lights on it.
After the parade, the entries will be parked downtown while the crew goes to eat. For a full parade, it takes 24 people and 18 trucks to operate the units.
“We have an awesome crew of people,” she said. “We could not do it without all the people who help us. We bring a lot of smiles to a lot of people. We are very blessed.”
The company will have entries in 30 different community parades this year. And the list keeps growing. Four more towns have been added this year.
The Long Branch Steak House, which closed temporarily Nov. 30, will open Sunday for the parade. It will resume regular operating hours at 5 p.m. Dec. 14.