CHAMPAIGN — From her perspective in a criminal courtroom, Evette Campbell sees young people every day who have made poor choices.
That has motivated the Champaign woman, a clerk at the Champaign County Courthouse for 19 years, to agree to lead a mentoring program for young women in sixth through 12th grades.
Registration for the Girls2Women program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Champaign Public Library. There is no cost to join.
“I’m pushing women to think outside the box and I want to have hands-on interactive types of workshops, exercises, guest speakers, outings,” Campbell said. “I am adamant about less talk, more action.”
The Girls2Women program is a sister program to the successful Boyz2Men founded in 2015 by Devon “Wayne” Turner, which has hooked up professional male mentors with about 100 young men over the years to help them improve their academics, self-esteem, social awareness and social competence.
As an example, last week representatives of that group delivered gifts to Decari Roberts, 10, at the hospital, where he is recovering from being shot in his own northwest Champaign home on Dec. 1.
The Boyz2Men group will also hold registration at the Champaign library at the same time.
Campbell said while she and her female colleagues want similar opportunities for young women, their group will rely less on one-on-one mentoring and more on “letting the women as a whole be the teachers.”
The 15 or so female members of the Girls2Women planning committee include herself, a psychologist, a few college students and a couple of high school girls.
“Our program is meant not to be through school or church. It is its own individual organization. We want a different scene or a different atmosphere,” Campbell said.
Life lessons
They plan to exist on donations and fundraising but hope that the parents who want their children to participate will also be willing to contribute money.
To begin, the group plans to meet at the Champaign and Urbana libraries once a week and have a homework club another day of the week.
The study group has been a positive attraction for the boys’ group. She said more than a dozen boys attend regularly each week and have college and other high school students helping with tutoring and just keeping the boys “on track to do their homework.”
The girls will also have that opportunity to be motivated and helped with school work.
Another exercise the planning committee is considering is the “Game of Life.”
“There will be different scenarios so the girls can learn specifically to manage money, bills, how much is something going to cost, what kind of jobs will pay for their lifestyles,” she said.
They also plan to build one around music lyrics from all decades and genres.
As a mother of two, Campbell said she knows first-hand that children often don’t readily accept good advice from parents.
“I think boys and girls listen to other people more than their parents,” she said, hoping to be able to fill that niche for someone else’s child.
‘Labor of love’
Campbell said while no one would be turned away, the group “is specifically going to be geared to girls of color.”
“Really, a lot of people do not understand the importance of representation. Unfortunately, our school system has a lack of diversity in teachers and administrators,” she said. “It really matters. What we want to do is bridge that gap so that girls and boys have support from a group of people who look like them, have been through the same situations, have the same family dynamics.
“It is a labor of love. It’s definitely needed in our community. I don’t want to see our boys and girls left behind. We are trying to find different ways to reach them, make them see the work in a different way, find different ways of learning,” she added. “We plan on having at the end of a semester, a college and career month (to help the girls) find what are their talents and how to use them to make money.”