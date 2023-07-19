CHAMPAIGN — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is planning two bike-themed events to promote its Women Build program.
One will be a free, family-friendly bike rodeo to be held Saturday in Champaign, and the other will be a 50-mile bike ride from Champaign to Allerton Park in Monticello.
Part of Habitat’s inaugural “Bike to Build” event, the bike rodeo will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot outside the Habitat ReStore at 1914 Glenn Park Drive, C.
It will feature a bike rodeo course, including a bike inspection, helmet fitting, rock dodge, bubble blaster and riding skills. The event will also feature a bike repair clinic, a used bike sale, music from DJ Silkee, the Bubble Lady and the Ice Daddy truck.
Also at this event will be a Women Build station, with information about the program and some hands-on instruction about how to change an outlet or light switch.
The 50-mile bike ride will be held July 29 and will be led by Habitat volunteer, cycling enthusiast and semi-retired physician Dr. Anne Robin.
The ride will begin at 8 a.m. in Robert C. Porter Family Park, 2310 S. Rising Road, C, and will be done on back roads, Robin said.
Habitat volunteers will be on hand at Allerton to hand out refreshments to participants before they start the ride back to Champaign.
Robin formerly raised money for Habitat for Humanity through a long-distance bike ride through Minnesota each year, with 90 percent of the donations she raised going back to Habitat in Champaign County, she said.
Last year was the last year for that event, she said.
Robin hopes to raise about $10,000 in donations for Habitat for her ride from Champaign to Allerton Park, and fellow participants are also encouraged to raise donation, she said.
Habitat’s next Women Build project is coming up in the fall with a home build planned for West Beardsley Avenue in Champaign, according to Lauren Gramly, resource development director for Habitat.
On Women Build projects, “we try to primarily build with women, because we find that women don’t feel confident that they have the skills to come out on the build, and we’re trying to tell them that they do,” Gramly said. “They do have those skills, and if they don’t we can teach them.”
Women volunteers can take the skills they learn to do projects around their own homes, and/or to future Habitat build projects, she said.
The Woman Build project coming up will be one of four homes Habitat will build in Champaign County this year. Two of the projects are winding down, and the other two will be started in late summer or fall, Gramly said.
For the Bike to Build events, registration in advance is encouraged, she said.
Register for the bike rodeo and find a link to register for the bike ride at https://cuhabitat.org/biketobuild2023.