HOMER — Significantly higher costs and supply-chain issues have prompted at least one area community to drop plans for Fourth of July fireworks.
Homer Village President Jeremy Richards said it would cost the village three times more than usual to stage the fireworks this year.
Instead, the Champaign County community is set to expand its Independence Day celebration to two days, July 3 and 4, and not hold the pyrotechnics.
“Some towns are still trying to have some kind of fireworks,” Richards said. “We try to do it up really big. We couldn’t justify that kind of money.”
He said in the past, staging the fireworks has cost the village about $16,000. The village pays for half, while the rest comes from donations.
Richards said there has been some disappointment expressed about no fireworks this year, but there has also been “excitement about the other festivities.”
“We are getting a lot of public input about what they’d like to see,” he said. “We’re still having meetings, but we have a rough estimate of what we want to do.”
The repurposed event, dubbed the Freedom and Music Festival, will be held with the help of the Homer Community Improvement Association and the Homer Activity Committee. Organizations are being asked to be sponsors of the event.
The celebration will include a parade, two bandstands with continuous live music, food trucks, craft vendors, inflatables, live wrestling and a car show.
Organizers are also hoping to hold softball and bags tournaments.
A survey of other area communities showed that those that generally have fireworks will do so again this year:
Villa Grove
City Administrator Jacki Athey said the city will have fireworks July 1.
“We signed a contract and made a deposit a little while back,” she said. “We haven’t heard anything to say there was a problem” in terms of supply-chain issues.
Fisher
Mayor Mike Bayler said the community will hold fireworks July 3.
“Our old vendor went out of business, but luckily, we found another,” he said. The cost is about $1,000 to $2,000 more than before, “but we have a good turnout in the community, and we decided it was worth it. We don’t know if they will be better than who we used to have, but we thought we’d try them once.”
Tuscola
City Administrator Drew Hoel said he thinks there will be fireworks.
“We are trying to arrange that, and it looks like we have found a vendor,” he said. “It’s not yet been reviewed or approved by the city council, but it looks good at this point. We’re not sure yet (on the cost), but it looks like the cost won’t go up significantly.”
Mahomet
The Champaign County Forest Preserve District will hold a fireworks show as usual at Lake of the Woods.
Marketing Coordinator Lisa Sprinkle said the cost will be 20 to 25 percent higher than last year. The show will be held July 1.
Paxton
Mayor Bill Ingold said the community will have fireworks as usual. The previous supplier quit, but the city was able to find another supplier at no additional cost.
Rantoul
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said fireworks will be presented “the same as last year.”
Danville/Tilton
Danville does not generally have a fireworks display, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said, but the city partnered with Tilton in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Tilton Trustee Bob Finley said the village might have fireworks twice this year — once Oct. 2 for the town’s Oktoberfest, which is definite, and possibly on July 4, which still has to be voted on by the village board.