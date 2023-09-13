CHAMPAIGN — Minnie Pearson does a lot as president of the NAACP Champaign County Branch, but she says it all comes down to one thing: personal relationships.
“In other words, what (the NAACP) are doing is putting the word ‘hood,’ as students say, putting the ‘neighbor’ back into it,” Pearson said. “So it becomes again a ‘neighborhood’ where everybody looks out for each other.”
The people who live near her aren’t the only ones Pearson tries to form those connections with.
With the local NAACP, she has conversations with any group that plays a big role in Champaign County, from the library board to the police.
She said forming personal relationships with people from diverse backgrounds is an important part of understanding concepts like racism and privilege.
“If you don’t know people, you tend to stay back,” Pearson said. “Once you get to know people, you can say, ‘Yes, slavery and all those things happened, but that stops with me right here. I’m not responsible, but I have reaped some of the benefits of that, so I’m not afraid to share the benefits with other people.’”
She says connections with the police are especially important to encourage listening and de-escalation of situations that could become violent.
“With continuous training, it is getting better,” Pearson said. “Now, are we there yet? No, we are not, but we have some good organizations in town.”
Pearson, who’ll be honored with the Uplift Our Local Community and Social Justice Award at Friday’s Pink Panache Scholarship Gala, has been involved with the NAACP since the 1970s, when she first moved to Champaign County.
Things were very different then, she said.
“It was almost totally segregated. There were things that Black people just were made to feel very uncomfortable or just didn’t do because of the racism,” Pearson said. “Now, that racism is still alive and well, but there are many people working against that.”
NAACP membership has historically been mostly made up of people of color, but Pearson said she’s happy that it is now so open — to members and volunteers from all backgrounds.
For example, she said the organization works with the local Jewish community “because they have some of the same issues,” as well as religious groups like Mennonites and the Unitarian Universalist Church.
“At the same time, there are people out there who are racist and people who are afraid of change, because they feel like ‘if I do something for you, it’s taking something away from me,’” Pearson said. “It’s not, because none of us are free unless we are all free.”
Pearson said that alongside personal connections, education about different cultures and history is one of the biggest steps to reducing racism.
Her position as NAACP president means that Pearson is often invited to talk about her experiences to new groups, but she said that she never finds it hard to speak on topics like racism.
“I don’t want you to feel guilty. I want to see you take this information that I’m giving you back to your communities, back to the people you socialize with, back to your families and talk about it,” Pearson said. “I want to educate you, and I want you to go and educate someone else.”
A lot of Pearson’s drive for her work comes from hope for the future, so she’s focused on involving young people and making sure to delegate responsibilities to everyone in the NAACP.
“People are more apt to get involved in an organization when there’s something that they believe in and you keep them busy,” she said. “Having them sit and warm a seat is not ideal, because the leader or person out front cannot do things by themselves.”
Three cheers At Friday’s 20th annual Pink Panache Scholarship Gala at the I Hotel & Conference Center, the Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will honor this year’s Winding Ivy Awards winners. Empower Our Families:
- Crystal Hogue and Champaign County Christian Health Center
Youth Leadership Development:
- Barbara Gillespie-Washington
Building Economic Wealth:
- Jamal Maatuka
Uplift Our Local Community and Social Justice:
- Minnie Pearson and NAACP of Champaign County
Epsilon Epsilon Omega Living Legend: Murial Jones