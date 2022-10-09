Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 34F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 34F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.