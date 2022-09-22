RURAL ARTHUR — Like her great-grandfather before her, Anna Herschberger will try her hand at operating a horse-drawn slip scraper to mark a groundbreaking ceremony for a barn built by her ancestor.
Hosted by the Illinois Amish Heritage Center, the public groundbreaking is set for 4 p.m. Friday at the center’s campus between Arcola and Arthur on Illinois 133.
When the barn, which was dismantled and moved from another location, was originally built 143 years ago, it was common to use a horse-drawn plow and a slip scraper, which tills the ground.
Several board members of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center will operate the plow, as will descendants of the Herschberger-Miller family.
“It was used to do a lot of dirt work,” Cassie Yoder, speaking on behalf of the heritage center, said of the slip scraper. “Now of course we have fancy equipment like skid steers and backhoes to dig up the ground.
“In the late 1800s, when the barn was originally built, a slip scraper would have been used to dig up the ground and do the site prep work for the building site.”
The Herschberger-Miller barn, originally constructed 3 miles west of Arthur in 1879, was dismantled by Firmitas, formerly Trillium Dell Timber Works, in the spring.
The 143-year structure was tagged, labeled, dismantled piece by piece and will be relocated, refurbished and rebuilt at its new home, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center.
A two-day public barn raising is scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29. One of the biggest attractions is the opportunity for attendees to witness a partial hand-raising of the barn, which hasn’t happened in more than 100 years in central Illinois.
Other events on the Illinois Amish Heritage campus will include pioneer and Amish-based activities such as blacksmithing, glass blowing, rope making, kiddie tractor pull, petting zoo and pony and cart rides.
Local Amish favorites will also be made and sold onsite such as fresh apple cider, popcorn, ice cream and other items. The food tent will also be serving an authentic German breakfast, and other food vendors will be present.