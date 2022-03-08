CHAMPAIGN — Xander Hazel was named executive director of Champaign Center Partnership at what may have been the worst time ever for a local business promotion group — the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two years later, Champaign Center Partnership is moving ahead on several events, with a wellness series currently underway, a “wine walk” set for next month and much more coming up.
For his work and contributions to the local community, the 30-year-old Hazel is set to be honored next month by the Illinois Jaycees through its Outstanding Young Persons Program awards.
Champaign Center Partnership describes its mission as fostering a vibrant, active and inviting environment for downtown Champaign, Midtown Champaign and Campustown by strengthening businesses and building community.
As its executive director, Hazel said, “I’ve only known the pandemic.”
Still, the pandemic didn’t stop him and the organization from holding one of its premier events of the year that kicks off the holiday season, the annual Parade of Lights, in 2020. Instead of a live parade, it became a parade of creatively decorated shoe-box floats held virtually.
“It was an idea that came from one of our member businesses,” Hazel recalled. “We said, sure, why not, let’s try it.”
Hazel made Champaign his home in 2014.
He grew up in Reelsville, Ind., and got a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Earlham College in Richmond, Ind. After relocating to Champaign, he got a master’s degree in entomology from the University of Illinois.
It was his next endeavor that led him to switch fields from science to business.
After he moved to Champaign, Hazel said he began volunteering at the former Orpheum Children’s Science Museum in the city’s downtown.
In 2017, he began working as the museum’s events and engagement coordinator. The following year, he began serving on the board of Champaign Center Partnership, and was named the partnership’s executive director in February 2020.
When he went to work for the children’s museum, Hazel recalled, “what’s always been a driver for me is being able to serve the community, and I felt that I wanted to do some science education and share my knowledge and experience with others and get people excited.”
As he worked downtown at the museum, Hazel said, he realized he wanted to expand his work to serve more of the community.
“I just enjoy making the community better,” he said.
In Hazel’s first year as executive director of Champaign Center Partnership, the pandemic had just begun and he worked to share information and connect businesses to resources, he said. Much of last year has been focused on how to welcome people back to the central city and Campustown.
This past October, the first Toast of Taylor Street event with live music and an artisan market in downtown Champaign attracted hundreds of people, Hazel said.
“It was really fun. We’re planning on doing it more often,” he said.
Also in the plans for this year will be bringing back “13 Thursdays.” Running May 26 to Aug. 18, this promotion of Campustown businesses includes specials, sales and deals each Thursday at Campustown shops, plus family-friendly activities and free trolley rides.
Hazel, who is being honored in the category of business, economic and/or entrepreneurial accomplishment, was nominated by the Champaign Urbana Jaycees.
Lanna Bartko, chairman of the board of the Champaign Urbana Jaycees, said Hazel embodies the mission of the Jaycees and what the club stands for.
“And he’s done so much in a short period of time in a difficult time,” she said.
In all, the Illinois Jaycees will recognize 10 honorees from throughout the state at a banquet April 30 at the Wyndham Springfield-City Centre.
Three honorees are from the local area, including Hazel, Michael McDonald Jr., owner of Wood N’ Hog Barbecue, and Alexandra Gale, the Vermilion Regional Airport manager.
“I would say it’s an honor to stand alongside these other leaders in the community,” Hazel said.