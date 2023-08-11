ST. JOSEPH — Planning for the annual St. Joseph Community Festival starts about a month after the end of the previous event.
For about 20 years, Mike Peters, president of the St. Joseph Community Council, has been actively involved in the planning.
Peters, who also serves as the village’s public works director, said he wanted to get involved in the community, and the community council, which helps to put on the festival, was one way.
“It’s a lot of work for a short amount of time,” Peters said. “This week, it’s going to be roughly eight- to 10-hour days.”
The festival, held at the community sports complex at Woodard Family Park in east St. Joseph, opened Thursday and runs through Saturday night, when the grand finale will be a fireworks display at dusk.
The St. Joseph American Legion post started the festival back in the 1930s or ’40s, post Treasurer Garry Gannon estimated. In the early days, it was held at Kolb Park in the southwest part of the village, although some of the activities, like a street dance, were held downtown.
“It was 100 percent sponsored by the Legion,” Gannon said.
As the years progressed, the community council got involved, with the Legion remaining as the primary sponsor.
“The American Legion in St. Joe has always been a primary factor in keeping the festival going,” Gannon said. “Even though our membership is diminishing, we want to keep it an event so people will show up.”
Gannon estimated the festival moved to its current location around 2006.
He helps with some of the planning — he has organized the 50/50 raffle for about 10 years and works with the commander “and other people keeping the fish fry going.”
Gannon said the fish fry is one of the more popular events at the festival. The Legion serves fish every day of the festival.
“We normally sell between 350 pounds to 500 pounds of fish in three days,” he said.
A new event will feature the Black Tiger precision drill team performance at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“They recognize veterans and gold star families” — immediate family members of a service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.
There will also be music, a parade, a garden tractor pull, 5K wine run, the little prince and princess coronation and carnival rides.
Peters said Conner Family Amusements of Beardstown will provide the carnival rides, succeeding Clay County Amusements, whose owners retired.