INDIANOLA — The Indianola Museum is taking bids to sell its building. The Indianola Community Historical Society plans on opening the bids April 30.
“It’s a neat historic building, so we’re hoping someone will buy it,” said Linda Rosnett, president of the historical society. “We’ve had a lot of inquiries even before we made it official that we’re selling it, and I think a couple of those are probably serious offers.”
The building is almost 120 years old, with “a beautiful tin ceiling and really nice woodwork,” Rosnett said.
The building is located on the southeast corner of the town square in southern Vermilion County.
The historical society decided to close the building because of a lack of members and funds.
“At our last meeting a few years ago, there were only three members present. Most of our founding members have passed away or are no longer able to participate,” Rosnett said in a news release.
While the historical society received a “nice-sized” contribution, it has used up those funds.
“We hate to close it, but it is time to let it go. Hopefully, we can find a buyer that will use the building for a good purpose that helps our community,” Rosnett said.
The building was originally the Indianola Bank. It closed as a bank in 1941, and the historical society eventually bought it in 1987.
The group didn’t collect a large amount of historical relics, instead relying mostly on loaned items that were returned to their owners.
According to the news release, most items that were collected have been cleaned and are now in storage.
Some items will be on display at the Carroll Township Fire Protection District’s new building and Carroll Township’s building.
Other items were donated to the Vermilion County War Museum in Danville and the Miller Farm Museum in Jamaica, according to the news release.
“The historical society will still exist, we just won’t have a museum building to maintain,” Rosnett said.
“We will continue to foster our history and perhaps have some special exhibits at future events in town that take place with the items we have kept.”