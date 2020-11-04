Thomasboro native in end-stage renal failure on the waitlist for a new kidney
THOMASBORO — Nicole Sigafoose and her family were on a family trip when she suffered kidney failure this summer.
Sigafoose and her husband, Bryan, were married just a few weeks before, when a kidney disease she is afflicted with worsened.
A benefit for Sigafoose, who is a former Thomasboro resident, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Thomasboro Community Building.
Family and friends are hoping to raise $10,000 to offset her medical bills and travel expenses to and from medical treatment. She is in line to receive a kidney transplant.
Sigafoose now lives in Marion, Mich., with her husband and their five children.
She is undergoing dialysis twice a week, three hours at a time, and is in need of a transplant.
During dialysis, she reads, writes in her journal and watches Hallmark Christmas movies.
“I have end-stage renal failure,” Sigafoose said this week.
Sigafoose, who is 35, was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy. The disease has progressed over time, and she is in stage 5 kidney failure. IgA nephropathy is a chronic kidney disease that normally progresses over 10 to 20 years and can lead to end-stage renal disease. The disease is caused by deposits of the protein immunoglobulin A (IgA) inside the filters (glomeruli) in the kidney.
Sigafoose said she has struggled with nephropathy for the last four years.
“It’s supposed to be a slow-progressing disease, but for whatever reason, my kidney function decided to go AWOL,” she said.
“Back in August, we had taken a family trip, and the very next day I was hospitalized. They did a chest catheter and started emergency dialysis.”
Sigafoose, who attended Thomasboro schools and graduated from Rantoul Township High School, finds it ironic that she and her new husband (the second marriage for both of them) were married on 7/11, and her benefit will be 11/7.
“He’s definitely my soul mate,” she said. “We have five beautiful children together” — two of her own and three stepchildren.
Sigafoose, who is B-positive, said she thought a match had been found for a transplant with a 63-year-old New Mexico woman. But it turned out it didn’t work out.
Sigafoose said she was informed Monday she was placed on the waiting list to receive a kidney.
“That’s exciting,” she said.
Sigafoose said she is exhausted most of the time and hasn’t been able to go back to her job as a medical receptionist.
“It’s been one hell of a ride, I can tell you,” she said, adding that she passed out during one dialysis treatment when her blood pressure dropped too low.
A port was recently put in Sigafoose’s arm for her dialysis, which allows her to shower now.
Sigafoose will be on hand for the benefit. She takes the same precautions as others due to COVID-19 — wearing a mask.
The benefit will include a silent auction, DJ, bake sale and spaghetti dinner by donation only. Donations for her can be made at any Busey Bank location.
She has also asked everyone who can to “pack the Christian Life Church in Rantoul for the 9 a.m. service” on Sunday. That’s where she used to attend and where she and her husband got married. She and her family will be on hand.