PAXTON — The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce plans to pursue its usual annual Fourth of July celebration at Pells Park, President Alan Meyer told members of the city council economic development committee.
The event was canceled last year due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Bill Ingold said he will proceed with ordering fireworks for that evening. The city has budgeted $7,500 for the fireworks, and the company Paxton deals with has them available. Ingold said there has been no fundraising, as is usually done, since 2020 was so difficult for businesses.
The committee also voted to recommend to the full council that it split the $5,000 cost to buy a marketing package with the newly opened Rantoul Family Sports Complex to showcase the motel rooms, restaurants and shopping available in Paxton to those who come to Rantoul for games.
Committee Chair Deane Geiken said he’s been told the sports complex could bring as many as 129,000 people to Rantoul annually and $34 million in sales. He said Paxton should get in on the action.
“It’s a no-brainer,” he said. “We need to pick up some of these overflow tourists.”
The proposed package would list Paxton businesses on the complex’s website, link to a Paxton website, give spotlight recognition on the complex’s “Plan Your Visit” page and place ads on video- boards during games.
Chamber Executive Director Leah Moore said she will be updating her agency’s website immediately.
There was some discussion about which website the complex’s page should link — the city’s, the chamber’s or an entirely new one.
Ingold also gave updates on other business news, such as a nail salon having opened on South Market Street, a new car wash on the west side of town and the possibility of an ice cream shop opening in State Street Mall.