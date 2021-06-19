CHAMPAIGN — Champaign’s Delisha Elkins always wanted to start a business. She tried selling shoes back in 2008, but she couldn’t really get it off the ground.
After her mother tragically passed two years ago, Elkins decided to give her dream another go, this time in her mom’s memory.
Now, Elkins sells a variety of beauty products at Queen Tee’s Lash Lounge, named for her mother, Theresa.
“I just enjoy making women beautiful,” Elkins said from her setup Saturday at West Side Park. “I enjoy shopping, I enjoy saving money, so I figured why not start my own business and be able to help women do that?”
Elkins was one of a handful of local Black vendors who showed for a Juneteenth celebration held by HV Neighborhood Transformation, a Champaign gun-violence- awareness and mentoring organization.
Though the event was officially called off in the morning over weather concerns, Elkins and other Black entrepreneurs stuck around to network, make sales and celebrate Juneteenth’s first year as an official federal and state holiday.
For Johnnie Campbell of Rantoul, founder of the Connoisseur of the Finer Things apparel line, the holiday’s recognition was “long overdue”; he said he believes it’s riding the wave of last year’s racial-justice protests.
“Why’d it have to take for George Floyd to die for people to start taking these things seriously?” Campbell said. “I hate the way it came about, but I’m glad it’s here.”
For Campbell, who works in the UI’s Facilities and Services department, the pandemic has brought him plenty of personal change as well. His business took off last April, when he started selling masks with his business’ “COFT” acronym on them.
“The acronym caught people’s eye,” he said. “When you got masks that say ‘COFT’ on it, people are looking at each other like: Why does he have a mask that says cough? So it’s eye-catching immediately.”
When it comes to celebrating Juneteenth, Campbell just hopes it doesn’t become “another Cinco de Mayo,” where companies use the holiday as a glorified marketing ploy.
“As long as it’s represented properly, it’s not a commercial thing, I’ll get behind it,” Campbell said.
Many of the Black business owners and organizers who were present Saturday had already been celebrating Juneteenth for a while, like James Corbin, the drop-in coordinator for First Followers, a re-entry program for the formerly incarcerated.
“A lot of my people from Louisiana and Texas — we’ve been doing it, it’s nothing new to us,” Corbin said. “We just get together, do a couple of meals, have some good food and conversation.”
Corbin is warm to the idea of the holiday’s official status “bringing in other ethnicities” for the celebration, raising awareness and engagement with the Black community and businesses.
Attendees of the event supported some fledgling Black-owned businesses as well, like May’s Ideas Made Just For You, a gift vendor founded by Mailee and Jimmie McDonald of Champaign.
For years, Mailee had been making a variety of gift baskets, teddy bears and other products to give to families for free. This January, the couple decided to make it a business and get some money for their efforts.
“It’s a blessing for the holiday to be recognized for Black vendors and the Black community, it’s good to get everybody together and get some of these businesses going,” Jimmie McDonald said.
HV Neighborhood Transformation will be holding its official kickoff of Forty Days of Peace next Saturday at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana.
With Saturday’s event cut short, it gave some of the merchants some extra time to celebrate the recognized holiday how they pleased.
“I’ve been celebrating Juneteenth three years, but the recognition feels amazing,” Elkins said. “Food, family, fun, good African music, just remembering our ancestors and being grateful for the path they set for us.”