Just askin' | Spring yard-waste collection
When is yard waste getting picked up this spring?
Most area cities are picking up leaves or yard waste in April.
Here’s a rundown:
ChampaignYard waste will be collected once in April and May for each of the city’s two zones.
Residents in the Orange Zone will have their waste picked up April 12 and May 10.
Residents in the Blue Zone will have their materials picked up April 19 and May 17.
Yard waste should be out by 6 a.m. those Monday mornings.
The Orange Zone covers homes north of Springfield Avenue and
east of Prospect Avenue, as well as the homes southeast of the intersection of Windsor Road and Mattis Avenue.
A map of the zones is available at champaignil.gov.
UrbanaLeaves throughout the city over one week: April 19-23.
Bagged leaves should be at the street curb before 6 a.m. on residents’ U-Cycle collection day.
Urbana is asking residents to only use untaped, paper lawn and garden bags.
Urbana only collects leaves, not brush, branches or tree limbs.
MahometMahomet is collecting leaves, tree limbs and brush April 5-9, followed by just leaf collection April 12-16.
The village is asking residents to have their yard waste placed by 7 a.m. on their scheduled collection day no more than a week ahead.
RantoulRantoul collected leaves last week but picks up brush monthly.
The next brush pickup is April 5 to 9.
DanvilleYard waste is being collected March 29 to April 29.
Totes and bags will be picked up the same day as solid waste is collected in each zone.