SAVOY — The late state Sen. Scott Bennett, who was an advocate for people with disabilities, has been chosen by the Champaign-Urbana Autism Network as 2023 ambassador for the 12th annual CUAN Autism Walk and Resource Fair.
The fair is scheduled for Saturday at 402 Graham Drive.
Julie Duvall, CUAN president, said Sen. Bennett “genuinely cared for all the people he met.”
“Scott was dedicated to helping autistic families through state policy,” Duvall said. “He understood the need for more disability legislation and was proud to be our voice in Springfield.”
Duvall said as CUAN’s voice in Springfield, he had plans to focus on autism and disability legislation before he retired from the Illinois Senate in 2024.
Duvall invited everyone to attend the fair and walk to honor and remember Sen. Bennett.
Among the notable guests on hand will be State Treasurer Mike Frerichs, Sen. Bennett’s wife Stacy, state senators Paul Faraci and Tom Bennett and several mayors from area communities who made autism proclamations.
In addition to the walk, the fair will include inflatables, a mobile sensory museum, food vendors, a quiet area, local and state resource vendors and a large silent auction.
Check-in and registration begins at 11:30 a.m., and the walk at 2 p.m.
Auction winners will be announced at 2:30 Individuals must be present to win.
To register for the event, visit cuautismnetwork.org.