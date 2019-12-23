CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Center Partnership is looking for a new leader.
Genevieve Kirk, who was named executive director in 2017, is stepping down to teach at the University of Illinois beginning next month.
“I am leaving to teach ‘Doing Good Through the Nonprofit Sector’ in the School of Social Work,” Kirk said. “I will continue day-to-day operations of CCP on a reduced schedule in January and February while the board conducts a search to hire a new executive director.”
The nonprofit aims to build the business community in downtown, midtown and Campustown. This year, it received $57,000 from the city of Champaign.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for the right candidate,” Kirk said. “It has been a pleasure serving in this role.”
The application deadline is Jan. 15.
The organization’s chair, Don Elmore, said Kirk “will certainly be missed.”
“During her tenure at CCP, we have experienced exceptional growth and transformation as an organization. CCP membership has increased from 90 to over 150 since 2017, special event revenue has increased dramatically, and we’ve engaged over 100 volunteers to staff events and operations,” he wrote to the board. “She is leaving the CCP in excellent shape, and we will continue to thrive and evolve.”