CHAMPAIGN — There’s no mistaking the home of Keith Smith and Timothy Denoyer at the corner of Greencroft Drive and Prospect Avenue. It’s lit.
As in light-up-the-neighborhood lit. See-it-from-outer-space lit.
Smith does most of the Christmas-light decorating on the project that uses more than 30,000 lights.
While most people started to hunker down for the winter in mid-November, Smith was starting to work outdoors to prepare for the first lighting, which traditionally takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
He spends about 80 hours on the exterior project, which he and Denoyer have named “Lighting up the Croft.” They also do a lot of decorating indoors.
Smith has added a red, white and blue touch this year. An American flag — 17 feet wide and 9 feet high — has been placed atop the roof of their California-style ranch house just south of the Champaign Country Club.
Smith said there’s more of a buzz this year.
“I don’t know if it’s because of COVID. We put up a bunch of window displays for the first responders,” he said.
The flag was another way to honor the responders and the military.
“It’s (a means of saying thanks) in reference to work they do,” Smith said. “I’ve got a niece that’s a nurse and a sister that’s a nurse. I know several people that work for the Champaign County Public Health District and a brother, formerly in the Air Force, now retired.”
To make the flag, Smith sketched it out and figured how many lights would be needed (more than 300) and went online so he could keep it to scale. He said he has received a number of positive comments about the flag addition.
Smith sees the outdoor lighting as a way to give back, saying, “It started out this was for family and friends and then the community, and now it’s really (the other way around). I really just want to give people some joy; especially living through this craziness, we need some more joy and kindness in our lives.”
The 59-year-old Smith has been a victim of some of that craziness himself. He had to shut down his Cameron’s Catering business, which he had operated for 26 years, due to the pandemic, and he decided in September to permanently close it.
He has since become a licensed real-estate broker and is affiliated with Keller Williams.
The Smith-Denoyer house is more than a visual treat. It’s also an auditory celebration of the season. Its lights are synchronized to a variety of Christmas songs that people can listen to on 106.5 FM.
The system, which Smith bought in 2013, employs 48 channels to control the lights by dimming, turning them on and off, flickering and regulating all of the action.
“It’s pretty sophisticated,” Smith said. “It’s all connected to computer cables driven by a laptop” with a 20-song, 40-minute run-through.
People come and park for one song or two, while some stay the entire 40 minutes. Smith tries to cater to all musical tastes and ages.
It’s all Christmas/holiday music with songs ranging from the traditional “O Holy Night” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” to the more secular “The Chipmunk Song” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”
The “Amazing Grace” sequence is one of Smith’s favorites.
“It’s honestly a lot of work,” Smith said of lighting up people’s lives. “The hardest part is not actually the lights. It’s laying out the electrical. Every light has a different electrical supply.”
Smith sees his electric bill jump $300 to $400 a month during the Christmas season, but that’s not as bad as the $1,000 jump before he switched many of the incandescent lights to LEDs.
There is a drawback, though. Smith said the LED lights aren’t as brilliant and don’t last as long.
The display, which runs through Jan. 6, is turned on from 4:30 p.m. to midnight each day.
It can also be viewed at the “Lighting Up the Croft” Facebook page.