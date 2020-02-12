Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.