FINAL | SHG 44, Providence 20
That's all for this one and Ken Leonard's career as he guides the Cyclones to their first state title since 2014. SHG's defense put on a clinic in bending but not breaking as it held the Celtics to just 20 points on 342 total yards.
***
2:35 Q4 | SHG 44, Providence 20
Providence Catholic turns it over on downs on its subsequent drive and SHG is firmly in control of this one now. Ken Leonard will cap a storied career with his sixth state title.
***
4:40 Q4 | SHG 44, Providence 20
Providence Catholic got the ball back and showed some promise but a timely sack from Reggie Thomas forced the Celtics drive to stall out. A heave to the end zone falls incomplete and the Celtics take over with a Class 4A state title just minutes away.
***
7:23 Q4 | SHG 44, Providence 20
Touchdown Providence Catholic as Lucas Proudfoot rushes in from a yard out. The two-point try isn't successful, however, and the Celtics are running out of time.
***
10:12 Q4 | SHG 44, Providence 14
Bill Sanders breaks a few tackles and finds the far sideline, turning on the jets for an 80-yard gain. He then carries the ball 15 yards, after a penalty, for a touchdown, and SHG is running away with this one.
***
END Q3 | SHG 38, Providence 14
The Celtics are nearing midfield, but they're also facing fourth and 10 as SHG further tightens its grip on this state final.
***
1:35 Q3 | SHG 38, Providence 14
Mason Grove boots a 47-yard field goal after J'veon Bardwell intercepts a pass from Providence's Leo Slepski. SHG was set up at the Celtics' 9-yard line following the pick and a late hit, but two penalties on the Cyclones backed them up to establish Grove's chance.
***
3:02 Q3 | SHG 35, Providence 14
Providence opts for a fake punt play on fourth down in their own territory after another three-and-out possession. Call on the field is an incomplete pass, which Celtics coach Tyler Plantz vehemently disputes to the point he receives an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
SHG gets the ball back at Providence's 14-yard line and finds the end zone in two plays — a 13-yard keeper by Ty Lott, and a 1-yard touchdown run by Bill Sanders. The Cyclones are threatening to run away with this one.
***
5:14 Q3 | SHG 28, Providence 14
Another three and out from Providence this time is followed by an efficient scoring drive from SHG.
A six-play, 60-yard possession ends with Ty Lott hitting a wide-open Madixx Morris in the back of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Celtics will need to keep their offense on the field a bit longer moving forward, to gie their defense a breather.
***
8:38 Q3 | SHG 21, Providence 14
Providence goes three and out on its first drive after halftime. SHG gets a little more mileage out of its initial possession, but a fourth-and-7 play results in an incomplete pass from Ty Lott. Providence regains possession at its own 34.
***
HALF | SHG 21, Providence 14
Providence comes up just short on a 41-yard field goal try as time expires in the opening half, keeping the Cyclones ahead by seven.
SHG's Ty Lott is 6 of 15 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns, while Providence's Lucas Proudfoot is 5 of 13 passing for 63 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Providence has run 37 offensive plays to SHG's 23 and boasts eight first downs to the Cyclones' six, but SHG has executed a few more big plays to stay ahead.
***
2:20 Q2 | SHG 21, Providence 14
After each team performed another punt, Providence put together a six-play, 45-yard drive that ended with Kaden Nickel rushing in a 3-yard touchdown. It also included a 22-yard ground gain from Mason Santiago that featured him performing a nasty cut along the sideline.
The Celtics hadn't done much with their run game prior to that drive, but now they're making the Cyclones respect it.
***
6:36 Q2 | SHG 21, Providence 7
Two of Ty Lott's bigger passing plays today have come on relatively short tosses that the receivers turned into huge gains.
The second just happened to put SHG ahead by 14 points, as Lott checked down to Bill Sanders and watched the speedster jet up the middle of the field for a 54-yard score.
***
7:10 Q2 | SHG 14, Providence 7
Lucas Proudfoot made a mistake at quarterback that SHG cashed in on. The Providence playcaller flung a deep ball that hovered in the air for quite some time, before being brought down by the Cyclones' DeAndre Stewart for an interception. SHG takes over near its own 30.
***
10:49 Q2 | SHG 14, Providence 7
Back-to-back big passing plays have put the Cyclones back in front.
Ty Lott first found Jack Western in tight coverage along the Providence sideline for a 36-yard gain. Then, on the next play, Lott hits a wide-open Jake Hamilton near the far pylon for a 28-yard touchdown. Celtics' defensive back Luke Leverett contends there was offensive pass interference, but doesn't get a flag.
***
11:58 Q2 | Providence 7, SHG 7
The Celtics wasted no time finding the end zone for the first time tonight after a brief pause in play.
Lucas Proudfoot found Anthony Picciolini cutting back acros the formation, wide open for a 4-yard touchdown toss.
***
END Q1 | SHG 7, Providence 0
Providence quarterback Lucas Proudfoot connected with Charlie Soltys on a short slant pass that Soltys took all the way to SHG's 24-yard line. The Celtics now are at the Cyclones' 4-yard line, after Mason Santiago converted a fourth-and-1 run to keep the drive alive.
***
5:38 Q1 | SHG 7, Providence 0
Providence logged its second consecutive three and out, bringing us to four in a row to start the game. It didn't become five, though.
SHG's Richard Jackson made a beautiful double cut — in and then back out — to break free for a long run down the Celtics' sideline, going 84 yards before being brought down. He rushed for a 4-yard touchdown on the next play, putting the Cyclones on the board first.
***
7:43 Q1 | SHG 0, Providence 0
Three drives between both teams have resulted in zero first downs so far. SHG goes three and out for the second time in as many possessions tonight. Credit due to Cyclones defensive back Luke Leverett for his coverage on a third-down passing play.
***
9:09 Q1 | SHG 0, Providence 0
The Celtics also have nothing doing on their opening drive of the game, gaining just five yards in three plays before punting. Providence quarterback Lucas Proudfoot was under major pressure on third down and took a healthy shove out of bounds to end that play.
***
10:46 Q1 | SHG 0, Providence 0
Nothing doing for the Cyclones on their opening drive, as they go three and out. BJ Olson logs a sack of SHG quarterback Ty Lott, and Lott overthrows a pair of receivers to end that drive quickly.
***
Pregame | Class 4A state final
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Providence Catholic are warming up on the Zuppke Field turf, readying for their Class 4A state championship game that will cap today's action.
Coach Ken Leonard's Cyclones will wear black jerseys, gold pants and gold helmets. Coach Tyler Plantz's Celtics are in an all-white look, save for some green trim on their jerseys.
This will be the final game of Leonard's historic coaching career. He's set to retire once this season ends, after 39 seasons at SHG and 43 seasons as a head coach overall. He'll lead the Cyclones to their 10th state trophy in his tenure tonight — but whether it's their sixth championship or fifth runner-up award remains to be seen.
Here come the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/tro9sux5MZ— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2022
And here come the Cyclones. pic.twitter.com/BKTE3X1S5U— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 26, 2022
***
FINAL | IC Catholic 48, Williamsville 17
After falling behind 10-0 in the second quarter, IC Catholic rattled off 48 consecutive points en route to the Class 3A state-championship victory.
It's the Knights' fourth state title under coach Bill Krefft and their sixth overall. Denzell Gibson rushed for two touchdowns, Dennis Mandala threw four scoring passes — including a pair to KJ Parker — and Mandala added a rushing score as IC Catholic used a 28-point third quarter to storm away from Williamsville.
The Bullets received two touchdown throws from Jake Seman, but Williamsville couldn't pile together enough offense to keep up with the Knights. This is the Bullets' third state trophy under coach Aaron Kunz, following a win in 2019 and a second in 2014.
***
6:30 Q4 | IC Catholic 48, Williamsville 17
Touchdown Bullets. Harley Sharp's touchdown reception puts the Bullets back on the board.
***
11:31 Q4 | IC Catholic 48, Williamsville 10
Touchdown Lions. This time by virtue of a Dennis Mandala rush as the quarterback helps his own cause.
***
END Q3 | IC Catholic 41, Williamsville 10
No change in the score as the third quarter draws to a close. IC Catholic has the ball back and is facing second and four at its own 36.
***
2:44 Q3 | IC Catholic 41, Williamsville 10
Touchdown Knights. JP Schmidt gets into the scoring column with a long touchdown reception down the right sideline as the Knights go ahead by four scores.
***
4:07 Q3 | IC Catholic 33, Williamsville 10
Touchdown Knights. KJ Parker caught his second touchdown pass of the game as IC Catholic continues to dominate the third quarter. That's now 33 unanswered points for the Knights.
***
6:25 Q3 | IC Catholic 27, Williamsville 10
Touchdown Knights. Eric Karner hauls in a touchdown pass from Manadala – it was a beautiful throw that hit him in stride as he crossed over the goal line. IC Catholic is starting to open it up now.
***
10:25 Q3 | IC Catholic 20, Williamsville 10
Touchdown Knights. This time it was Denzell Gibson who takes it in on a rush up the middle for 34 yards. He's up to 115 yards on six carries with two touchdowns.
***
HALF | IC Catholic 13, Williamsville 10
Williamsville's final drive before halftime runs out of time and the Knights maintain a slim lead at the break. They have a slight edge in total yardage – 146 yards to Williamsville's 113 – but both teams have made plays on each side of the ball.
***
1:27 Q2 | IC Catholic 13, Williamsville 10
Touchdown Knights. Denzell Gibson got a pitch in the backfield and took it 51 yards to the house to lift the Knights into the lead for the first time today.
Also, between then and my last update, Williamsville's Nolan Bates picked off Mandala to add another takeaway to the stat sheet.
***
5:59 Q2 | Williamsville 10, IC Catholic 7
JP Schmidt notched his second interception of the game as Seman looked for Workman on the right side of the field. Williamsville's defense holds and forces a punt on fourth and eight at the IC Catholic 49 – the Bullets will start a new drive at their own 19-yard line.
***
9:29 Q2 | Williamsville 10, IC Catholic 7
Touchdown Knights. Dennis Mandala dropped back and delivered a great pass over the middle to KJ Parker, who shook a few defenders in the open field and turned on the jets as he found the left sideline.
***
10:15 Q2 | Williamsville 10, IC Catholic 0
Touchdown Bullets. Jake Seman tossed a 16-yard pass to Jackson Workman and Workman was able to get in without a problem. David Jenkins' extra point was good and Williamsville has a two possession lead.
***
END Q1 | Williamsville 3, IC Catholic 0
Penalties set the Knights back and their drive stalled out with little fanfare. Dennis Mandala booted a 30-yard punt to the Williamsville 46 and now the Bullets are facing a fourth and one at the IC 33-yard line.
***
2:22 Q1 | Williamsville 3, IC Catholic 0
Williamsville capped off its second drive with a 23-yard field goal off the foot of David Jenkins. IC Catholic returned the ensuing kickoff to its own 31-yard line and will try to counter the five-minute scoring drive on its second chance with the ball.
***
7:25 Q1 | IC Catholic 0, Williamsville 0
Both teams have now had one possession. Williamsville's opening drive ended when Knights defensive back JP Schmidt picked off Bullets quarterback Jake Seman, but Williamsville's defense dug in and forced a punt. The Bullets will start their second drive at their own 35-yard line.
***
PREGAME | Class 3A state final
Next up: IC Catholic (12-1) and Williamsville (12-1) will duke it out for the top spot in Class 3A. IC Catholic downed Byron 35-0 last week while Williamsville held off Unity in a 12-7 thriller.
The Knights are in all-white uniforms with grey helmets while the Bullets are clad in purple from head to toe. Follow along for updates.
***
FINAL | St. Teresa 29, Tri-Valley 22
Andy Knox's second chance at the end zone went to the left corner and he left it just a bit short. St. Teresa holds on to win its first state championship since 1979.
FINAL: St Teresa 29, Tri-Valley 22. pic.twitter.com/r73qHrikp4— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) November 25, 2022
***
0:03 Q4 | St. Teresa 29, Tri-Valley 22
Knox throws to the end zone but doesn't have an open receiver in a sea of humanity. Timeout St. Teresa before second and ten from the 23-yard line. One last play to decide the Class 2A champion is coming up.
***
0:08 Q4 | St. Teresa 29, Tri-Valley 22
Tri-Valley had driven to the St. Teresa 23 and will have time for one or two chances at the end zone. Play of the drive so far was a 33-yard pass from Andy Knox to Colton Prosser to keep the drive alive on fourth and four.
***
1:48 Q4 | St. Teresa 29, Tri-Valley 22
The Bulldogs gained two yards on third and three and were able to bleed some time off the clock before being flagged for a false start before fourth and one. Here's the game for the Vikings: the Bulldogs punted and it was not returned, so they'll start on their own 16-yard line with 1:48 remaining.
***
3:01 Q4 | St. Teresa 29, Tri-Valley 22
As Tri-Valley was looking for a game-tying (or go-ahead) drive, St. Teresa's defense stepped up and forced a fumble at midfield. Ja'Carrion Jones poked it loose and the Bulldogs recover at their own 44-yard line. Two plays later and it's third and three – a first down would go a long way here. Timeout Tri-Valley.
***
6:06 Q4 | St. Teresa 29, Tri-Valley 22
Another fourth-and-short situation, another big play for St. Teresa.
Joe Brummer found Billy Guyse with a 9-yard lofted throw to the north end zone's far edge. Guyse executed a perfect toe-tap to haul in the touchdown. The ensuing two-point conversion throw failed, however, keeping the Vikings down by just one score.
***
11:07 Q4 | St. Teresa 23, Tri-Valley 22
Blake Regenold converted that aforementioned short fourth down for Tri-Valley. Two plays later, he found the end zone for the second time today, on a short run through multiple defenders. Andy Knox squeezed through the middle for a two-point conversion keeper as well.
***
END Q3 | St. Teresa 23, Tri-Valley 14
Tri-Valley is back on the prowl offensively, with Andy Knox lofting up a nice ball for Grant Fatima that Fatima brought down at St. Teresa's 33-yard line. The Vikings now are facing fourth and 1 from the Bulldogs' 24-yard line out of the end-of-quarter break, however.
***
2:19 Q3 | St. Teresa 23, Tri-Valley 14
Facing fourth and 2 from its own 24-yard line, St. Teresa didn't just go for it. The Bulldogs made a huge play.
Tri-Valley sold out to stop a run up the middle, but Elijah Wills instead cut it outside to his left and found the edge before taking the ball 76 yards down the Vikings' sideline for a massive touchdown. It's St. Teresa's second scoring play of more than 75 yards today.
***
3:43 Q3 | St. Teresa 16, Tri-Valley 14
After a continued steady diet of Blake Regenold running mixed with a bit of Andy Knox keeper rushing, Tri-Valley earned its second touchdown of the day on a passing play.
Knox withstood multiple blitzing defenders and flicked a 15-yard touchdown pass over the middle to a wide-open Cole Klein. St. Teresa again stops Tri-Valley's two-point conversion attempt, however, so the Bulldogs stay in front.
The Vikings continue to handle the game clock masterfully, but they're not getting all of the conversions they need where and when it matters most.
***
10:05 Q3 | St. Teresa 16, Tri-Valley 8
The Bulldogs wasted no time finding the end zone to start the second half, after their offense struggled to get on the field at all before the break.
Christion Harper ended a four-play drive with a 22-yard touchdown run, which was followed by a two-point conversion throw from Joe Brummer to Matt Brummer.
St. Teresa has run 16 offensive plays to Tri-Valley's 45, but it's the Bulldogs who hold a lead at Memorial Stadium.
***
HALF | Tri-Valley 8, St. Teresa 8
A highly competitive first half leads to a tie at intermission in the Class 2A state final.
Blake Regenold is dominating on the ground for Tri-Valley, but St. Teresa's defense has come up with some timely stands behind the leadership of defensive back Billy Guyse.
***
0:11 Q2 | Tri-Valley 8, St. Teresa 8
Tri-Valley's fourth foray into the red zone doesn't end like its first three, with Blake Regenold surging to his left for a 3-yard touchdown. He boasts 163 rushing yards on 28 carries already.
However, Regenold is stuffed at the goal line on the two-point conversion try, which means we're likely to enter halftime tied.
***
3:03 Q2 | St. Teresa 8, Tri-Valley 2
The Bulldogs showed they don't need a ton of ball possession time to make big things happen offensively.
On third down inside his own 20, Joe Brummer hit Brycen Hendrix in stride over top of Tri-Valley's defense. No one could catch Hendrix, who took the ball 87 yards for a touchdown. That was followed by a two-point conversion pass.
It's a stunning turn of events for Tri-Valley, who needs to find the end zone eventually given all of its offensive success beyond the red zone.
***
4:34 Q2 | Tri-Valley 2, St. Teresa 0
The Vikings have done a masterful job keeping the Bulldogs' offense off the field today, but not so well at finishing drives in the end zone.
Tri-Valley stalled in the red zone for the third time today, with a fourth-down throw from Andy Knox to Grant Fatima in the end zone broken up by Billy Guyse, who intercepted Knox earlier in the game.
***
END Q1 | Tri-Valley 2, St. Teresa 0
Bulldogs receiver Jeremy Walker was unable to corral a surefire touchdown pass over the middle from quarterback Joe Brummer on third and 11 near midfield, forcing St. Teresa to punt. Tri-Valley takes over at its own 25-yard line and runs a couple plays before the first period ends.
***
3:38 Q1 | Tri-Valley 2, St. Teresa 0
Tri-Valley drove into the red zone for the second time in as many drives to start this game, but the St. Teresa defense again held firm. This time, Jeremy Walker broke up a pass from Andy Knox intended for Grant Fatima, and the Bulldogs take over on their own 12-yard line.
***
7:53 Q1 | Tri-Valley 2, St. Teresa 0
Who would've guessed the Class 2A final's first points would come from a safety?
Tri-Valley took its opening possession into the red zone before quarterback Andy Knox had a third-down pass picked off by St. Teresa's Billy Guyse at the Bulldogs' 1-yard line.
On the very next play, however, a host of Vikings stuffed St. Teresa running back Christion Harper deep in the north end zone to create the safety, which also returns the ball to Tri-Valley.
***
Pregame | Class 2A state final
Tri-Valley will receive the game's opening kickoff after St. Teresa deferred to the second half.
St. Teresa placekicker Billy Guyse was practicing field goal attempts along with holder Joe Brummer after nearly all other players from both teams had left the field to return to their locker rooms. Guyse was kicking into the north field goals posts, directly into a light but noticeable wind.
Elsewhere at Memorial Stadium, Lena-Winslow is enjoying the spoils of its Class 1A victory.
Lena-Winslow’s helmet is the first to enter the display of state champions in the Memorial Stadium concourse.— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) November 25, 2022
As more are added, remember to follow @ngpreps up-to-the-minute coverage all weekend long: https://t.co/jVxxj1MjFq https://t.co/iyYoxnFq9s pic.twitter.com/yv4GHETAlM
***
Pregame | Class 2A state final
Players and coaches from both Tri-Valley and St.Teresa have taken to the Zuppke Field turf at Memorial Stadium ahead of their Class 2A title matchup.
The Vikings (11-2) will don white jerseys and royal-blue pants along with what looks like a combination of gold and blue helmets. The Bulldogs (13-0) will sport all-blue jerseys and pants with orange helmets.
***
FINAL| Lena-Winslow 30, Camp Point Central 8
Gage Dunker rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns, the L-W defense held CPC scoreless until the game's final minute and L-W earned its third Class 1A state championship in the last four years with a dominant performance at Memorial Stadium.
L-W (14-0) now has captured six state titles under the command of coach Ric Arand, all of them coming since 2010. CPC (13-1) has acquired its second state runner-up trophy in the tenure of coach Brad Dixon, with the previous one coming in 2018.
***
0:25 Q4 | Lena-Winslow 30, Camp Point Central 8
CPC will not be shut out in the Class 1A final. Nick Moore goes over the top of L-W's secondary and finds Isaac Genenbacher for a 28-yard touchdown pass in the game's waning moments. A Ross Riley two-point conversion run caps CPC's first, and likely only, scoring drive of the day.
***
2:11 Q4| Lena-Winslow 30, Camp Point Central 0
Quarterback Drew Streckwald looked like he was about to attempt his first pass of the entire game for L-W before keeping the ball and rushing up a big hole in the middle for a 5-yard touchdown. That's icing on the cake for L-W, which tacks on a two-point conversion run from Gunar Lobdell to further its advantage.
***
4:13 Q4 | Lena-Winslow 22, Camp Point Central 0
L-W forces a turnover on downs in CPC territory, and the Panthers in white jerseys take over at the 29-yard line of the Panthers in black jerseys. Folks in the L-W half of Memorial Stadium's stands made plenty of noise during the ensuing television timeout, really beginning to soak in that their athletes are about to repeat as Class 1A state champions.
***
6:07 Q4 | Lena-Winslow 22, Camp Point Central 0
Gage Dunker adds another touchdown from a yard out – his third of the day – and Lena-Winslow is firmly in control of this one with half of a quarter left. Panthers could win their sixth state title since 2010 if they can hold on – all of them have been Class 1A championships.
***
END 3Q | Lena-Winslow 16, Camp Point Central 0
Lena-Winslow is 12 minutes away from a state championship and will start the fourth quarter with a 1st & 10 at the CPC 27. Gage Dunker is up to 75 rushing yards for LW.
***
1:15 Q3 | Lena-Winslow 16, Camp Point Central 0
CPC was forced to punt and now Dunker is keying a strong LW drive. The 32-yarder from Zeal earlier is still the biggest play by yardage in what has been a pretty steady and methodical game. Dunker rush gives LW 1st & 10 at CPC 37.
***
7:53 Q3 | Lena-Winslow 16, Camp Point Central 0
CPC is forced to punt on its first drive of the second half and LW takes over at its own 30. First play of the drive goes backwards for a loss of four. Next play, gain of one, then Lobdell is driven backwards for loss of four. CPC nearly blocked the ensuing punt after a bad snap, but the punt goes off cleanly and CPC will start at its own 35.
***
HALF | Lena-Winslow 16, Camp Point Central 0
Lena-Winslow didn't do anything on the subsequent drive and punted with about 30 seconds left in the half. CPC couldn't manage anything either – they didn't force the issue much – and halftime arrives after just one hour of play.
I think total yardage tells a pretty good story right now – LW leads in that category 154 to 75. CPC has played good enough defense and made a few timely stops, but failing to score after that seven-minute trek down the field was deflating.
***
2:24 Q2 | Lena-Winslow 16, Camp Point Central 0
Isaac Genebacher is stopped short on fourth and four on the Lena-Winslow 13 and CPC ends a promising drive short of the end zone. The good news for CPC is that it ran off nearly seven minutes of clock and will receive the kickoff to start the second half. Important drive from LW coming up – it will start at its own 12.
***
9:03 Q2 | Lena-Winslow 16, Camp Point Central 0
***
END Q1 | Lena-Winslow 8, Camp Point Central 0
A fast first quarter ends with Gage Dunker intercepting Camp Point Central quarterback Nick Moore to give Lena-Winslow the ball at their own 29. A few plays later, the Panthers have driven to the CPC 38 thanks to a few big carries from Jake Zeal.
***
5:10 Q1 | Lena-Winslow 8, Camp Point Central 0
A few plays later, Gage Dunker punches it in from the goal line and Zeal runs in for two. As will be the case throughout the game, the Panthers lead the Panthers.
***
7:20 Q1 | Lena-Winslow 0, Camp Point Central 0
The first few minutes of action haven yielded two fumbles – both recovered by the offense – and a Camp Point Central fake punt that didn't pan out. Lena-Winslow takes over at its own 49 and as I type this, Jake Zeal rushes for 32 yards to put the Panthers squarely in the red zone.
***
Good morning, football fans. Joey Wright here. Here's our view from the press box as the Class 1A state title game between Camp Point Central and Lena-Winslow gets set to kick off. It should be a good one – it's the only matchup between 13-0 teams this weekend. That's the Lena-Winslow crowd, by the way. Camp Point Central has a nice contingent right below us.
***
Will this week mark the last time in the foreseeable future that the IHSA football state championship games emanate from Memorial Stadium?
That's a concern for another time, as 16 teams converge upon Champaign-Urbana with the express goal of earning a state title.
The Class 1A through 4A games will be played Friday morning, afternoon and evening, while the Class 5A through 8A contests will occur on the same timeline Saturday. Here's the planned schedule:
— Class 1A final: Lena-Winslow (13-0) vs. Camp Point Central (13-0), 10 a.m. Friday
— Class 2A final: Tri-Valley (11-2) vs. St. Teresa (13-0), 1 p.m. Friday
— Class 3A final: IC Catholic (12-1) vs. Williamsville (12-1), 4 p.m. Friday
— Class 4A final: Providence Catholic (9-4) vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 13-0), 7 p.m. Friday
— Class 5A final: Nazareth Academy (9-4) vs. Peoria (12-1), 10 a.m. Saturday
— Class 6A final: Prairie Ridge (12-1) vs. East St. Louis (11-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
— Class 7A final: Chicago Mt. Carmel (13-0) vs. Batavia (10-3), 4 p.m. Saturday
— Class 8A final: Lincoln-Way East (13-0) vs. Loyola Academy (12-1), 7 p.m. Saturday
Follow along throughout both days as we provide updates of the action on the Zuppke Field turf. News-Gazette writers Joey Wright and Colin Likas will be along for the ride, camped out in the Memorial Stadium press box across both days.
As a prelude to the competition, here's some material to prepare you for what's to come.