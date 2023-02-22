CHAMPAIGN — For the last month, kids in Boy Scout Troop 1310 have been tooling up their very own customized vehicles.
These automobiles might be less than knee-high and remote-controlled, but the Scouts are still revved up to race them in a contest this weekend.
“They’re actually enjoying it — they started out a little slow because working with their hands, they’re like ‘I can’t do this,’” said troop leader Pete McFarland, founder of the First String baseball league. “But they kept at it, and now they’re seeing some of the results and able to move the cars.”
The troop spent Monday evening putting the finishing touches on their remote-controlled cars, fixing up the bodies and painting the exteriors. Their participation in the project will net the Scouts a technology-focused merit badge.
McFarland said the idea came from University of Illinois Professor William Patterson as a way to instill engineering concepts in kids. Patterson also pilots The Hip Hop Xpress bus, a mobile recording studio designed for youth outreach.
The big race will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the old Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club location at 201 E. Park St.
In teams of two, “they’ll be racing against each other, seeing who came up with the fastest car or who can steer it the best.”