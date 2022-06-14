URBANA — If you need an endorphin rush to kick-start your Wednesday, consider watching a group of law-enforcement officers passionate about Special Olympics run from Urbana to Champaign.
“We are restarting the torch run,” said an excited Micah McMahon, a Champaign County correctional officer who is helping organize the local kickoff to this weekend’s Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in Normal.
“This is a symbolism event. We represent the athletes of Special Olympics by carrying their torch,” he said. “We are going to kick off at 6 a.m. at the OSF parking lot right off University Avenue and run to the Olympic monument” at Dodds Park in front of Parkland College.
“We are known as the guardians of the flame,” McMahon said of the officers who support Special Olympics with fundraisers such as the Polar Plunge and Cop on a Rooftop at area Dunkin’ locations at different times of the year.
After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, McMahon said about 10 local officers will be joined on the 4.5-mile torch run by about an equal number of athletes who plan to attend or participate in the games.
Staffing shortages have shortened the kickoff leg and the number of officers who can run Wednesday, McMahon said, but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of those who support Special Olympics.
And who couldn’t?
McMahon got the bug when he was in the military several years ago. When he began working as a county correctional officer in 2015, he was recruited to join the local planning committee.
“I just fell in love with the organization … because everything they do is positive,” said McMahon, who has to deal with plenty of negativity in his work. “I have a little brother with disabilities. Special Olympics helps bring people out of their shells and gives them the confidence they need to survive in the world.”
Emmerson Hjort of Monticello is a testimonial to that.
Born with Down syndrome, the 19-year-old Rantoul woman is a “global messenger” for Special Olympics Illinois and a seven-sport gold medalist. Her favorite events are gymnastics and snow-shoeing.
“When I started, I was 7. I just love it. It gives me strength, keeps me happy and is an opportunity to be involved,” Hjort said, appreciative of the law enforcement officers who “give us the opportunity to do things.”
Special Olympics participants have their fees covered by the money raised by law-enforcement officers and others.
A 2020 graduate of Monticello High School, Hjort has taken a couple of years off from competition — wearing a mask while doing gymnastics proved too much, said her mom, Kathleen Williams — but she plans to be present this weekend carrying out her public-relations duties and being a cheerleader for the athletes.
The latter should be easy. She was a varsity cheerleader for the Sages in high school.
Urbana police Sgt. Betsy Alfonso, who has been involved for more than 10 years, also said the experience is quite exhilarating.
In 2016, she not only ran the final leg of the torch run through Bloomington and Normal, she also ran around the same track that the participants use in Redbird Arena. And then she stayed for the better part of two days.
“I got to participate in giving medals out, cheering for athletes, socializing, giving out patches and stickers,” said the mother of two, ages 4 and 2. “It made me feel whole as a police officer. The smiles, the joy, and not having to respond to everyone’s bad day. People want to be around you, want to give you hugs. You can’t replicate that.”
Williams, a speech pathologist by training, has always been aware of Special Olympics through her work with children and adults with special needs.
Like Alfonso, she recommends Special Olympics for the neurotypical population — those without special needs.
“It’s a great opportunity to work toward acceptance and inclusion,” said Williams, who has coached her daughter and others. “It was a natural transition when (Emmerson) became old enough to do that. It was almost automatic.”
Mother and daughter both credit Special Olympics and the training needed to stay in shape for competition for Hjort’s ability to “get out there and communicate with others and to build confidence.”
Consider that Hjort has a part-time job at a Hallmark store in Champaign, runs her own small vending-machine business, and volunteers at Willow Tree Missions in Monticello. She’s also planning to re-apply for a program at Clemson University in South Carolina designed for adults with special needs who want an away-from-home college experience.
Williams said Hjort had completed all the preliminary work and was set to go in fall 2020, and then the pandemic hit.
“We have to start over and are in the process of getting that ball rolling,” she said.
For more information on Special Olympics Illinois and this weekend’s Summer Games in Normal featuring 4,000 athletes, 1,750 coaches, and 2,500 volunteers, visit soill.org.