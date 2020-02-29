CHAMPAIGN — The League of Women Voters of Champaign County's 100th anniversary will be a yearlong celebration.
The group is collaborating with the Museum of the Grand Prairie and the Champaign County Historical Archives on exhibits having to do with women’s suffrage and smaller historical ideas from that time period, said Barbara Jones, its vice president.
“We want to make sure the plight of African American women is covered,” she said. “We had the 19th Amendment, but they still couldn’t vote for various reasons. So we want to make sure that during the year we’re aware of that.”
On Tuesday at Urbana Free Library’s Lewis Auditorium, the group will host a discussion of the book “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote,” by Elaine Weiss. Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen and Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin will begin the evening with a proclamation, followed by discussion of the book with commentary from Teresa Barnes, University of Illinois historian and director of the Center for African Studies.
The evening will conclude with the group recognizing Lizie Goldwasser, a longtime member who turns 100 on March 21.