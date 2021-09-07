URBANA — Members of Laborers Local 703 filled up two shopping carts with $1,100 worth of candy at Sam’s Club in the days leading into Monday’s Champaign County Labor Day Parade.
For the union, whose members include a variety of construction workers, Saturday’s parade wasn’t simply special because last year’s was canceled by the pandemic. It was also a celebration of a productive year.
“Right now, we’re strong,” President Rusty Davenport said. “We’ve got more work than we know what to do with. It’s a great thing. You can see the interchanges, the bridges, the roads. We do all that work, and we’ve got people on them.
“Some of (it is the economic stimulus), and just the general economy of Champaign right now,” he added. “Champaign’s thriving. We’ve got Carle, we’ve got a great group at the U of I. We give them great workers and they give us great pay.”
The Laborers walked at the front of the parade, canvassing most of the width of the street with an American flag.
Behind them walked the Iron Workers, who work on projects that span from turbines at wind farms throughout the county to upgrades at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and more. For that group, it’s been a good year as well.
“Work’s been busy,” business manager Charles Black said. “We’ve experienced some growth just like everybody else.”
Of course, not every union had such a fruitful year. Further back in the parade walked the Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers Local Union 97, which is down around 10,000 hours, business manager Darrell Harrison said — a significant chunk of the union’s work.
“We’ve got some companies where we can’t get materials from them, so we’re kind of slow in spots,” Harrison said. “They’re way behind in making them.”
Of course, for all of the unions, the parade was a significant event. It was a chance to make an impression on the public.
For the Iron Workers, that involved suspending a large I-beam vertically from a crane, which member Chris Carleton then climbed to throw candy to children in the crowd along the route — a yearly tradition.
“It’s fun for the members to get out and show the public kind of what we do,” Black said. “It keeps our perception to the public positive, showing them that we work hard every day. It just educates the public about the different trades.”