E. Park, 7, mounts his new AmTryke on Tuesday with assistance from his mother, Hannah, and AMBUCS’ Scott Price while attending AMBUCS’ weekly meeting at Urbana Garden Family Restaurant. The AmTryke, and enough money for another one, were donated by the Champaign County Balloon Festival, represented at Tuesday’s meeting by John McDaniel and Chris Diana.

URBANA — E. Park was riding high on Tuesday after the 7-year-old got to try out his new AmTryke, donated to AMBUCS from proceeds from last fall’s Champaign County Balloon Festival.

John McDaniel and Chris Diana, who represented the balloon festival, were on hand for the presentation. Enough money for another Amtryke was also donated.

“This was a young fellow who’s outgrown his first one and needing a second one,” said Diana, who is a director of the balloon festival.

“The kids (who receive the AmTrykes) go from barely old enough to ride ... to teenager years. It’s a way for kids with disabilities to get around. Periodically, they’ll go through two, three, four of them” as they get older.

The AmTrykes are specialized with hand controls and hand brakes. Each one is customized for each child.

The balloon festival representatives made the presentation at the Urbana Garden restaurant.

Diana said AMBUCS hopes to give away 40 of the Amtrykes this year after giving away 28 last year.

He said the balloon festival will be back again this year. It will be held Sept. 29-30 at Champaign’s Dodds Park.

