Honor roll

During a Saturday ceremony at the Urbana Free Library, the C-U Immigration Forum will hand out the 10th edition of its Immigrant Welcome Awards. Between now and then, we’ll introduce you to the six winners:

Student Leadership Award: Flor Quiroz

Business Leadership Award: Shawarma Joint

Community Impact Award: The Refugee Center

Immigrant Leadership Award: Efrain F. Gaspar

Emergent Leader Award: Citlaly Y. Stanton

Claire Szoke Distinguished Service Award: Pat Nolan