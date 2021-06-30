MAHOMET -- The Freedom Fest celebration set for Friday at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet has been postponed.
The volunteer committee that plans the celebration agreed to postpone the event for safety due to soggy conditions, standing water and high river levels.
With more rain expected, conditions are expected to worsen this week, according to the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.
The committee is considering dates to reschedule in the summer and early fall, and the new date will be announced later.