MAHOMET — Andy Sievers doesn’t have to think long to recall what his second-best day of 2020 was.
It was a parade in Mahomet sponsored by the Lions Club and designed to honor active and veteran military personnel as well as police, fire and first-responder EMTs.
“It was one of the best days I had last year other than when our granddaughter was born,” said Sievers, a military veteran as well as a member of the Lions Club, which sponsors the event. “It seemed like people had a lot of pent-up emotion for the police, fire and military” and responded positively.
The parade returns at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
Last year’s parade was held in August. Sievers, the club’s recruiting chairman, said it wanted an earlier date in 2021.
“We wanted to have it near Flag Day, but we had some other conflicts, and Flag Day is on a Monday,” Sievers said.
Mahomet Mayor Sean Widener, also a club member, hopes active-duty military and veterans will get involved, noting that many of them are “humble and don’t want to be recognized, police and first-responders as well.”
The parade last year held a two-fold purpose. Because the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Mahomet Music Festival, the club was not able to hold its annual beer-tent fundraiser.
Members wanted to honor those who served and get creative to hold a fundraiser, so the honors parade was born. Parade participants paid a fee to enter.
The club uses its funds for worthy causes such as helping those with sight and hearing issues as well as raising funds for local events such as those sponsored by Mahomet Parks and Recreation, the Mahomet Area Youth Club and the town’s two food banks.
While the music festival will go on as scheduled Aug. 27 and 28, the club wanted to continue to hold the parade.
“The purpose of this is to honor the work and the sacrifice of the people who put themselves in harm’s way,” Sievers said. “Sometimes it seems like they don’t get enough recognition.”
Last year’s parade was a socially distanced one. People were spread out, and there were a number of open-top cars and trucks. About 60 entries participated.
“It made it fun for the kids,” he said. “There were military vehicles, Corvettes ... police cars, fire trucks, motorcycles and convertibles.
“A friend of mine who was in the service back in the ’50s was in it. He just had a blast. Just seeing the smiles” made it all worthwhile.
“We just focus on the fun of this parade and honor some people who have not been recognized in the past,” he said.