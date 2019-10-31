MANSFIELD — Visits with Santa Claus, vendors selling holiday items and a free hot chocolate bar are all part of the annual Mansfield Winterfest, set for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 in downtown Mansfield.
Co-chair Gina Kirkland said most of the activities will be taking place along Jefferson Street.
Kirkland said crafts and vendors will be on site selling a variety of items inside the Mansfield Community Center, the Mansfield Fire House and the Christian church.
Dragon Fire Pizza and Mamma D’s will bring their food trucks to Jefferson Street to serve meals throughout Mansfield Winterfest.
“We’ll have Santa Claus under the town gazebo on Jefferson Street, and children can visit with him,” said Kirkland. “And Mrs. Claus will be at the Mansfield Library to read to the children at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.”
This year’s event will feature a free hot chocolate bar, and treats will be given away to people who attend the festival.