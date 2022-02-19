CHAMPAIGN — Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon Director Jan Seeley was doing her very best to put a positive spin Friday on news that she called “bittersweet.”
“We had to give bad news to 1,430 marathoners today,” Seeley said Friday, shortly after hitting “send” on an email that said the 26.2-mile signature event of the marathon will be canceled this year “due to the lingering impacts of the ongoing pandemic, including limitations on available public safety resources.”
But all the other events — the half-marathon, relay, 5K, 10K, Green Street Mile and Youth Run — featured in the two days of the event, started in 2009, will take off.
To Brian Moline of Savoy, the news was disappointing. The 45-year-old, who had trimmed 15 and 11 minutes off his last two marathons, respectively, was hoping to qualify for the prestigious Boston Marathon in 2023.
“My hopes were high to cut another five minutes off and get that Boston qualifying time,” said the host of WILL Radio’s “Morning Edition” and managing editor at Illinois Public Media.
“I know Jan pretty well, so I know she wouldn’t have made that decision unless it was the last possible option. I’m disappointed but I’ll find another race to do,” said Moline, who runs five days a week and had only done half-marathons in Champaign before. He has till some time in September to qualify for Boston.
“It’s bittersweet for sure. I am so relieved and excited we can have a race weekend with six of our seven events,” Seeley said. “These changes have been the result of months of work. We landed in a place we all felt comfortable with.”
With the Champaign Police Department down 26 officers from its authorized maximum, the Urbana Police Department down about two and the University of Illinois Police Department and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office both even on paper only, the ability to provide enough security for the longer race through both cities was in jeopardy.
“We need to be able to have a safe route for everybody. Looking at the existing resources to do that, we felt the new smaller footprint was the right direction to go,” Seeley said. “The marathon route was too big.”
While it’s difficult to get an answer as to how many officers are needed, Bob Fitzgerald, a retired Urbana police lieutenant who helped with marathon security for several years, called it “a ton.”
“When I was running it, I was using civilian police employees to help out: animal control and parking enforcement. Public works had to dig deep,” Fitzgerald said. “It was mostly guarding intersections, doing traffic control and pulsing traffic through so we didn’t have backups.”
But he also needed trained officers to scout the course to make sure there was “nothing laying around,” he said, such as the two explosive-filled backpacks that blew up along the Boston Marathon route in April 2013, killing three and injuring hundreds.
“It wasn’t hard. It was just time consuming because we couldn’t take people (officers) off the streets,” he said. “Most of the time we were able to find people to fill that need. A couple of times I had to mandatory (order) people in.”
The marathon has always paid the departments for the police protection.
Seeley said the lack of security at marathons is “definitely an issue nationwide.”
She said Louisville, Ky., for example, is having a marathon the same weekend as the Illinois Marathon and has had to hire private security because that city’s police department also has a deficit in its ranks.
“We don’t have that here,” she said of the ability to go with a private company with enough resources to fill the gap.
“There are the same pains being felt in the medical community. It’s not just police. It’s across the board,” she said, calling the shorter route a way to “live within our reality and own our truth about the impact the pandemic has had on our medical community.”
Seeley said she’s hopeful the marathoners will want to take advantage of other weekend events. Refunds are being offered to those who do not. She’s also encouraging them to support other races in the state.
The full marathon has topped out at about 2,200 runners; the 5K remains the most popular of the weekend events, she said, with anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 taking part in the Friday night race.
With 10 weeks to go until the race, there are about 3,000 runners registered for the half-marathon, 3,000 for the 5K, 1,500 for the 10K and 100 relay teams, Seeley said.
“We may end up with a number (of marathoners) who will do the half,” she said, hopefully.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin is a fast walker who has taken part in the 5K event with her family for many years.
“We’re in a transition year in this country and in this community. We worked very closely to make this happen. The plans for this year reflect the fact that we are still recovering from the pandemic and reflect our resources available across the community,” Marlin said of her city and Champaign.
“I think it’s still going to be a very enjoyable event for most people,” she added. “We need something joyful. This is a joyful weekend.”
For Seeley, it’s exhausting and joyful. With a virtual marathon in 2020 and a scaled-back version last year, she’s beyond happy to go forward in this manner.
“Devastation would have been to have no race weekend,” she said. “It’s bittersweet because we can’t have our marathoners do what they want. But to have our race weekend with six of seven events, we’re ecstatic.”