CHAMPAIGN — Runners who participate in the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon in 2024 will find a decidedly different route that is “taller and not as wide,” race Director Jan Seeley said.
“We just have shrunk the footprint. The old one was very sprawly,” said Seeley, who formally announced today that the marathon will return next year.
While the first 17 miles of the 26.2-mile course will be the same as in the past, it will be altered to not include southwest Champaign. Instead, marathoners will head south to Savoy.
“The goal is to minimize the impact of the course on Champaign-Urbana” so that it doesn’t “take over the whole city,” Seeley said.
“Now it’s got the original Urbana piece, but the Champaign piece, the initial part will go out on Church to Victor, and then we bring it back to east of Prospect," she said.
Seeley credited Mike Lindemann as the route architect and the idea man to make the change.
“Mike had the idea of going down to the village of Savoy, so we approached the village leaders,” Seeley said. “They were very welcoming. That’s the secret sauce.”
While this year's April 27-29 event will not have a marathon, all other events that are part of race weekend will be held, including the half-marathon, marathon relay, 10K, 5K and youth run.
The marathon was the victim first of the COVID-19 pandemic and then an inability to secure enough first responders to work the course.
“It’s always been about available staff to secure the route,” Seeley said. “Safety is our number-one concern. When the cities’ leaders tell us there’s not enough personnel to secure the route, the answer is ‘no.’”
Seeley said the marathon will be the last major one of its kind in the country to return after pandemic restrictions were lifted.
While other cities have also faced police shortages to work a marathon route, one difference is that Champaign-Urbana is not a large metropolitan area, “even though our marathon behaves like a big-city marathon,” Seeley said.
Cities such as Boston or New York have a larger pool from which to draw, even if their police numbers are down.
“We pay everybody, so we’re not asking anybody to give us their time," Seeley said. "Some officers are from Urbana, some from Champaign. Kudos to the U of I Police Department; there’s a huge number of them."
State police, Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and probably officers from Parkland College, Rantoul and Mahomet will all be available in 2024.
To set the gears in motion, Seeley said a “broad-based” coalition was assembled, “tasked with figuring out what it’s going to take to get the marathon back in Champaign for 2024." Broad-based as in ranging from mayors to university representatives and other community stakeholders.
The idea is not only to bring it back but to maybe add to the experience with more activities.
Seeley said race officials won’t have to beg runners to return next year despite a five-year absence. Rather than a feeling of “out of sight, out of mind,” it will be more one of “absence makes the heart grow fonder.”
“I think we’re going to have to cap” the number of marathon runners, she said. “People are dying for this marathon to come back. I think there’s going to be an incredible number. People will be ecstatic.”
One attractive aspect of the marathon is its flat layout, with a maximum elevation gain of 85 feet.
“Something we can claim, believe it or not, there’s a website that keeps track of which marathon is fastest and which have the most Boston Marathon qualifiers,” Seeley said. “We rank pretty high.”
One year, 18 percent of the Illinois Marathon runners qualified for Boston.