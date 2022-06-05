CHAMPAIGN — More than four decades had passed since they’d played a game together, but as several members of the mid-1970s YouthFit Shoes Little League team gathered on a patch of concrete on Hedge Court in the Garden Hills neighborhood in mid-May, it seemed like little time had passed to Joe Lamb and his teammates.
Dan Sholem and Joe Stovall reminisced about the sting they felt in their hands when they caught for star pitcher Andre Avant, who mentioned he still has a balky arm from throwing too many curveballs. As they waited on Jay Downey to arrive to take a photo, they joked that they’d see him ride up on his bike, confused as to which field the team was practicing on that day. They all rue the fact that they were the best area Little League team never to win a championship.
“Even though we weren’t together through college and when we were raising our children, when we did see each other, there was a total lack of awkwardness,” Lamb said. “It was like we were all back there at Columbia (School) or South Side getting ready to play a game of baseball again. Even though physically we hadn’t been together in awhile, there wasn’t that distance between us. And that’s what always stuck out for me.”
The reason they’re standing on this patch of concrete just south of the train tracks has to do with the informal get-togethers they began holding in February. Led by Lamb and Stovall, the team decided to meet, not just to reminisce but to talk about problems facing youth in Champaign-Urbana and how they could help. Each time they’d meet, they’d encourage friends and leaders from around the community to join, even if they didn’t play for YouthFit Shoes.
The team brings a unique perspective because of the way it was formed.
Had they played Little League in Champaign a few years earlier, this group never would have played together. They were a product of the Am Tex League, which was a combination of what had previously been two leagues that played at South Side Elementary School and Hazel Park on Neil Street, just north of downtown. The merger effectively integrated the two leagues in a highly segregated community.
The team bonded over plenty of wins and the sting of a few losses, but they did more than play baseball together. They forged relationships through get-togethers at teammates’ houses and events like their trip to Six Flags in a family’s camper.
Stovall grew up near the intersection of First and Church streets, a predominately Black neighborhood. Aside from Downey, who went to Booker T. Washington Elementary School with Stovall and Avant after it became a magnet school and efforts were made to bus students to the building on the north side of town, Stovall isn’t sure if and when he would have met most of his White teammates had the two leagues not combined.
“I probably would have interacted with them, but it would have been junior high, high school,” said Stovall, a State Farm insurance agent who serves as president of First String Inc., a non-profit that runs Little League at Douglass Park along with a basketball league. “By getting that introduction early, I think that’s one of the things that kind of solidified our relationships going through junior high, high school. Guys broke off, went to different colleges, etc., but we always came back to each other.”
Lamb, who went to St. Matthew for grade school and lived near the private school, admits he would have been far more isolated had he not played on a team with kids from all over town.
“I got the opportunity to interact and be a teammate with a handful of community leaders that I would have not have seen in my bubble at St. Matthews,” said Lamb, who is now the president and CEO of Champaign Asphalt.
So far, the group has discussed ways they could build concession stands and bathrooms at Douglass Park, where the hot dogs grilled during First String baseball games are well-known around town. They’ve helped set in motion a program with Parkland College that helps more kids get involved in construction trades.
On the patch of land on Hedge Court next to a temporary basketball court the city is building, they’ve set in motion a plan to build a race track for remote control cars. That initiative was brought forth by William Patterson, a University of Illinois professor who runs the Hip Hop Xpress bus that travels around town and allows kids to experience the use of a high-end recording studio. Like the mobile recording studio, Patterson, a Champaign-Urbana native who was invited to the meet-ups but didn’t play for YouthFit Shoes, uses the remote-control cars to teach engineering concepts.
“There are suddenly viable options for some of these things without having to wait on social red tape,” Lamb said. “A number of other people (who didn’t play for the team) have come on to say, ‘Hey, these are some building blocks to solve some common problems, whether it’s getting more kids from the north end into construction trades, which we’re starting to do with Parkland, or whether it’s exploring disadvantaged business opportunities, or it’s getting something built for the First String concession stands.”
While the informal gatherings only began a few months ago, the group has big plans.
“When you do social programs or programs for kids, a lot of times, people just give the leftovers, and they don’t give you the full deal,” Stovall said. “That’s our thing.
“We want to show people that we work together, and it’s no different than when we worked together playing baseball,” he added. “It’s not about neighborhoods. It’s about the community. For the most part, Champaign is a great place to grow up in, raise kids in. Some great relationships can come out of it. Maybe, if we can share and show what we got out of Champaign, going back from the early ‘70s until now, maybe that can turn the corner on some of the things that we see today.”