From left, Antwuan Neely, Jason Dodds, Dan Sholem, Joe Stovall, Joe Lamb, Jay Downey, Andre Avant and Will Patterson gather at an concrete slab that will be turned into a new, temporary basketball court on Hedge Court in Champaign. The group, aside from Neely and Patterson, all played for the YouthFit Shoes Little League baseball team in the mid-1970s (top), and are meeting periodically to create initiatives and solve problems for area youth, including building a track for remote-control cars on Hedge Court.