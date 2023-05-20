CHAMPAIGN — The Knights of Columbus will hold a remembrance ceremony for those who died in the line of service to their country on Memorial Day at St. Mary’s Cemetery in south Champaign.
Services will start at 9 a.m. on May 29, with the presentation of the colors by a Holy Cross School Boy Scout Troop, the national anthem sung by Holy Cross school choir members, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps, followed by a Catholic Mass.
The cemetery is located on St. Mary’s Road, just east of South Neil Street. Seating is limited, so those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Anyone who needs additional information can contact Denny Santarelli at dennysantarelli2@gmail.com or 217-778-0575.