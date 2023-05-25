Ahead of this weekend’s Memorial Day ceremonies at Danville National Cemetery, Frances Walker paid a visit to her brother’s grave Tuesday. It was the first time since Rickey Ford’s death in October that Walker had visited the sprawling tribute to veterans along Main Street. ‘I just wanted to find him and see him,’ said Walker, a Danville native. ‘He was a good brother, always looking out for his sisters and his family.” From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, volunteers will plant American flags in front of headstones (story coming in Friday’s News-Gazette).