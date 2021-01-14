CHAMPAIGN — Jim Croce might have immortalized his birthplace as “the baddest part of town,” but the Rev. Willie Comer Jr. didn’t pay any heed to those words.
True, he was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, but he was inspired to preach the gospel and work with young people so they wouldn’t turn out like the eponymous fictional focus of Croce’s 1973 hit “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown.”
It appears they respond to his leadership.
After Comer assumed oversight of the student worship service at Salem Baptist Church of Chicago, participation rose from 100 high school and college students each Sunday to 1,450.
He was instrumental in the development of step, rap, praise-and-worship, drum line and other ministries that he
said allow the students to “use their God-given gifts, skills
and talents.”
Comer, 55, said he was called to plant Berean Covenant Church in Champaign in 2009, which he continues to lead, and in 2014 became executive director of East Central Illinois Youth for Christ.
He is credited with reaching youth in C-U through the Parent Life and City Life programs. Prior to the pandemic, the City Life Midnight Basketball Program attracted 400 young per month on Friday nights. The Parent Life Program reaches young mothers and their children with the gospel of Christ.
He and his wife, Zabrina, who also has a passion for helping teenagers and young adults, have three children.
Comer serves in several volunteer capacities, including on Champaign’s human-relations committee, the Community Coalition and with a group that works with recently-released inmates who are re-
entering society.
During the pandemic, he worked with a group that received a grant to get Wi-Fi buses to serve children in Champaign-Urbana who don’t have access to the internet for remote learning.
Comer will be recognized for his efforts to benefit the community as the winner of this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Outstanding Achievement Award at the 20th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration, being held at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Due to the pandemic, the ceremony will take place virtually via Zoom. The link will be promoted on the event page (mlkcelebration.org) and social media prior to the ceremony.
Ahead of the event, Comer answered a few questions about his work and King’s legacy.
Q: What is your favorite Martin Luther King Jr. speech?
A: For me, it’s not so much a speech. It was the letter he wrote from Birmingham jail. It’s my favorite Martin Luther King anything.
Q: Is King still revered today throughout the Black community?
A: I don’t think the younger generation understands the civil-rights movement. I do think he is still revered by those who are 30-plus. That group still recognizes Dr. King and the movement.
I believe it’s the 50-plus group that actually tries to continue with this nonviolent approach to dealing with racism and division in our Black community.
Q: Is there a trend toward violence in trying to solve society’s problems?
A: I don’t think it’s necessarily violence. They’ve seen the protests from the ’60s and how those went. They still see the same situation.
I think they’ve taken a more aggressive approach. I do think Dr. King and the dream are still relevant. It’s going to take all of us — every color, every ethnicity, every economic status — to sit at the table and come up with what the dream looks like.