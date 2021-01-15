CHAMPAIGN — Ricardo Diaz is no stranger to advocating for social change. When he first became involved in pushing for immigration policy change with peaceful marches in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware in the mid-2000s, he was awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Award.
It “just blew me away,” he said.
Diaz continues his advocacy work and has been selected for an award in recognition of his efforts to uphold King’s principles and ideals in Champaign-Urbana — the James R. Burgess Jr.-Susan Freiburg Humanitarian Award. It will be presented at the 20th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Due to the pandemic, the ceremony will be held virtually via Zoom. A link will be shared at mlk celebration.org and on social media prior to the ceremony.
Diaz, 57, is a principal in XPenn Consultants, which seeks to bridge management to Latino and Spanish-speaking employees. Among the services it offers are strategizing with management for communication, employee needs and training methods.
He most recently gave training to the Urbana Police Department on cultural issues.
A native of Mexico, Diaz moved to the United States at age 12 and would return yearly to his native country until the death of his mother. He completed most of his education in the U.S.
He began his public-service life in Philadelphia in 1994, moving there to attend the University of Pennsylvania. It was there that he began the self-realization that “I need to do more locally.”
“That’s where I learned I had a knack for understanding immigrants and their integration or lack thereof,” Diaz said. “I ended up advocating for the contribution and needs of immigrants.”
He said he moved to central Illinois in 2008 “to find out who was working with immigrants and how they were doing.” He held several posts with the University of Illinois, but his main affiliation was “with the graduate college and Illinois Extension — especially youth development.”
He “planned and concluded a pilot project to integrate immigrant families into the benefits of the university’s Extension network.”
Youth services were expanded in nine Illinois rural counties to the rest of the state. 4-H Hispanic participation climbed significantly.
Among his volunteer efforts are serving as a member of the C-U Immigration Forum; chairman of the board of the New American Welcome Center; board member for the of the Immigration Project and Champaign County Health Care Consumers; and former chairman Urbana’s Civilian Police Review Board.
He answered a few questions ahead of Sunday’s event.
Q: What is your favorite Martin Luther King speech?
A: Probably the letter from Birmingham jail. It’s short. It’s to the point, but I think it calls out for people to act on their purported beliefs. The clarity is a wake-up call to those who are riding the fence or are hesitant (about) the repercussions for acting on their beliefs. It’s not enough to speak. You’ve got to act on it — adding that King advocated non-violence.
Q: How would King feel about what’s happening today?
A: It’s more than feelings. I believe that he would be indignant at the injustices and the disparity, but he would also be indignant about the besmirching of the symbols of our liberty, and therefore, he would want to make sure everyone has a fair shake before the law. It’s not just justice for Blacks.
Q: Is there a voice as impactful as King now, or is there someone on the horizon?
A: We tend to glorify people and romanticize what they said. With time, their memory becomes larger, and therefore we don’t value the present people in the same way. It’s very clear (George) Washington did not know he was going to win and had no idea when he went across the Delaware they were going to survive. All he knew was his men were in danger, and he had to do something to get them out. It turned out it was a turning point.
Even now we don’t know whose peace will be the one that is remembered. While Dr. King was the great man with oration, by the time he was killed, he was not an icon just for the African American. He was an icon for the poor, for the suffering. He was looking for justice at all levels. We remember the part that speaks to racial justice. It’s a God-inspired justice. We all have failings, including Dr. King, but his accomplishments tip the balance towards good; would that we all could be like that.