CHAMPAIGN — As a tarp hung over the side of a former Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus Friday at Douglass Park, local artist Keenan Dailey was eager to pull it away and reveal his artwork.
The bus was donated to the Champaign Park District to be used for various activities, and Dailey, who recently received his master’s in fine arts from the University of Illinois, was commissioned to produce a painting that would cover it and honor the new Champaign County African American Heritage Trail.
After thanking various people involved in the creation of the mural as he spoke into a microphone, Dailey wrapped up his speech quickly. After all, he had never seen the finished project.
“I don’t have much to say,” he said. “I just want to see it.”
The painting honors Frederick Douglass, the Douglass Center Drum Corps and Drill Team, and C-U Days. Discussion as to what to include lasted around six months, Dailey said. He then painted it digitally before it was sent to Dean’s Graphics, who created the material that would wrap the bus.
“I have the responsibility to make sure I am mentally, spiritually, emotionally able to channel the voices of the group,” he said. “It’s not just my interpretation … I need to make sure I’m attaching myself to the group.”
When the tarp was removed, Dailey was delighted.
“It looks great,” he said. “I’m so excited.”