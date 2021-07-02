RURAL MONTICELLO — On Saturday, when most people are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day weekend, Debby McPheeters will be putting in a 15-hour day.
She and her Monticello Freedom Festival committee will be preparing for the event held at rural Monticello’s Lodge Park.
The festival is a lot more work than showing up and lighting fuses.
Asked what time she showed up to start preparations, McPheeters quipped, “In April.”
Actually it’s more like 8 a.m., said McPheeters, who has been heading the July 3 celebration north of the Piatt County community for 10 years.
“It is a lot of work,” the 67-year-old McPheeters said. “The older I get,” the harder that work seems to get.
McPheeters said people “don’t have a clue” how much work is involved.
Born and raised in the area, she always enjoyed the festival. Little could she have known that one day she would be heading it. It happened because no one else would do it after former organizers Bud and Dee Wittig decided to step down.
“We looked all over Monticello to find someone to take it over, and no one wanted to step up. I was passionate about not losing the fireworks,” McPheeters said.
The Monticello Freedom Festival committee was formed and began raising money.
This past year has been a challenge for everyone. Even more so for event planners such as the festival committee.
After not holding the event last year due to the pandemic, funds were low for the 2021 fest.
“It’s been really rough,” McPheeters said. “We’re raising the money. The businesses and people have stepped up and been donating to get us back up and running again to be able to have the fireworks.
“A lot of people kept telling me they thought the city paid for it. It’s strictly done by donations. It’s very hard to get like $15,000 every year.”
McPheeters said everything has gone up in price, including insurance and shipping fireworks from China. The committee pays for a Dumpster and electrical upgrades that were added for vendors.
Complicating matters further, the company that had been lined up to set off the fireworks backed out six weeks ago. However, another company was found.
“Planning was more hectic,” she said. “We were waiting to see if we had enough people to help. It’s just hard to get workers.”
McPheeters said state, county and local police will provide security. Also, she said Mike Dixon and his park crew do “an awesome job ... in helping us and for providing a beautiful park.”
Seventeen vendors are slated to be on site Saturday, opening at 4 p.m., including 10 food vendors. Pony rides will be available.
The It Takes A Village charity organization will provide children’s games. Novelty items will also be on hand.
The fireworks will be set off around dusk.
The day after the fest, area Scout troops will clean up the park.
During McPheeters’ tenure overseeing the volunteer operation, the festival has been canceled two other times — once because conditions were too dry and once because they were too wet.
In the latter case, downpours had hit the area most of the day. But the skies cleared a few hours before the freedom festival would have started.
McPheeters said many people didn’t understand why the event couldn’t still be held. They didn’t know it takes about eight hours to set up for the festival.
During one of the more memorable years, camel rides were offered.
“A woman from Champaign said that was on her bucket list, to ride a camel,” McPheeters said.