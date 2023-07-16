BLOOMINGTON — More than 18 months after her son’s death, Marla Rice is staying connected to him through his fraternity brothers.
“His fraternity wanted me to know that even though he’s no longer here, I have a family for life,” Rice said.
She has heard from the brothers on Mother’s Day and her birthday.
Her son, Kristian “KP” Philpotts, joined Iota Phi Theta during his time at Illinois State University and revitalized a chapter at Eastern Illinois University when he started going there.
Mr. Philpotts was involved in philanthropy like toy drives through the fraternity, but he was known for his charity work in all parts of his life.
He also organized food drives with local churches and was a counselor for kids’ groups in the Chicago area since he was 13 years old.
It has only been through the fraternity and other friends of her son that Rice has learned about many of the ways he impacted people.
“He was a very private person. He never went around talking about himself,” Rice said. “I was already proud of him, but now I’m super proud of him.”
Rice has been relentless in her work to memorialize her son since he was fatally shot in the back Jan. 12, 2022, as he drove three teenage boys to a home in Urbana while working for ride-hailing service Lyft.
“I want his memory to stay alive. I want people to know what kind of person he was,” Rice said. “He was a spectacular person.”
Rice’s next effort is a celebration set for Monday, which would have been Mr. Philpotts’ 31st birthday, at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington.
The date has been recognized as Kristian “KP” Philpotts Day by joint mayoral proclamation across Urbana, Champaign, Bloomington, Normal and Charleston.
Rice said Mr. Philpotts loved the zoo and wanted to open his own one day, but he’d wanted to be a veterinarian since he was very young.
“He used to call it a ‘doctor for animals,’” Rice said. “He never changed his profession his entire life.”
Rice lives in the Chicago area, so she’s been making calls to set everything up since late last year.
Meanwhile, Mr. Philpotts’ death has also inspired Rice to speak out about gun violence and safety for drivers employed by ride-hailing apps like Lyft.
She has provided written statements to the Chicago Gig Alliance, but usually has to participate long-distance since the group travels to lobby politicians in Springfield.
Most of her energy has still been focused on recognizing her son.
“I want people to know how his life impacted so many people, so many people loved him,” Rice said.
That’s what the July 17 event will be about: telling people about all the things Mr. Philpotts had done.
“He lived such a full life at such a young age,” Rice said. “I want people to come into his world for a day.”