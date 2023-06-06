MAHOMET — “Do you think it would be fun to live in the White House, en la Casa Blanca?” Abraham Lincoln asked, apparently having studied Spanish in the 158 years since his presidency.
A small group gathered at the Museum of the Grand Prairie on Monday morning to listen to Lincoln’s story, as told by re-enactor Kevin Wood.
Wood, who now resides in Michigan, spent time as a missionary in Spain.
“I immersed myself in the language and really learned, so I speak Castillian Spanish, the Spanish of Spain,” Wood said. “So for a Mexican or person from another country in America, it sounds a little bit old fashioned. That suits me well.”
He uses that knowledge to make his programs as Lincoln accessible to more audiences, switching between English and Spanish as his own interpreter. Wood also offers a basic presentation in French and one in German.
These forays into languages that the president would not have spoken are some of the few exceptions Wood makes to his rule of staying as in character and true to life as possible.
Another exception is when he appears as “the fastest Abe in the West,” participating in races and triathalons.
During Monday’s presentation, Wood was entirely in character as he told the story of Lincoln’s life, all the way up to being unsure what happens at the end of the play “Our American Cousin.”
Even after the main event, he quipped that audiences could find him on the “book of faces” or “this other place, which you may have to ask a young person to help you find,” referring to his website.
But how does someone end up making public appearances as a historical figure?
Wood’s story began with his father’s emphases on teaching history to his children, but his connection to Lincoln came about in college.
“The looks didn’t come to me until I grew the beard in college,” Wood said. “People said, ‘You look like Lincoln.’”
The stats prove it — Wood shares on his website that he is nearly the exact height and weight and even a similar shoe size to “Honest Abe.”
After dressing as Lincoln for an event at his church in Philadelphia, Wood was asked to present at a local school. These appearances grew from a hobby to a part-time job and finally became a full-time career eight years ago.
“I’ve been a federal government worker, I’ve been a missionary in Spain and now I’m Abraham Lincoln. That flows rather naturally, I had it all planned out in high school,” Wood joked.
Wood is far from being the only Abraham Lincoln presenter and even knows of at least one other bilingual Abe.
Many Lincolns gather at an annual conference held by the Association of Lincoln Presenters, whose website claims they are “ready, willing and Abe L” to appear at any occasion.
Abraham is not the only historical figure represented, though. Presenters of Mary Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes and other historical figures who do not have their own associations are included in this one.
Wood hopes to pass on his own passion for history to his audience and to get them interested in learning more.
“You really can’t understand our present if you don’t understand our history,” Wood said.
His focus on Lincoln goes deeper than their resemblance, too.
“He’s a very unique person in our nation’s history. Someone whose life should be remembered and honored and celebrated, not as a myth, but as a real live human being would literally walk this county, in Champaign County,” Wood said. “The people who had an encounter with him, some of them liked Lincoln, some didn’t like Lincoln, but in the end he had an impact on their lives.”