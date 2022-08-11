URBANA — In her two decades of working with an achievement program for Champaign County youths, Barbara Gillespie says the talents and skills she’s seen emerge have been mind boggling.
“It’s a very exhilarating experience, not just for the students, but for those of us who are working for the students, to see their growth, their development,” she said.
Gillespie started the NAACP Champaign County Branch’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics, or ACT-SO, when she joined the NAACP and looked at its special programs, she recalled.
ACT-SO “caught my heart,” she said.
The NAACP Champaign County’s ACT-SO program was set to celebrate 20 years of youth talents, skills and achievements at a fundraising event and anniversary program set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn, Champaign.
The program will include speakers, a showcase of talents and the presentation of two scholarships to ACT-SO participants, she said.
A national NAACP program, ACT-SO was created to showcase academic and artistic achievements of Black high school students, who are coached and mentored as they work to excel.
Students spend their time in the program working on categories for which they have a passion in more than 30 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, humanities, business and performing, visual and culinary arts competitions, and local business and community leaders help them hone their skills, Gillespie said.
Through ACT-SO, students get opportunities they might otherwise not have had, she said.
While the program primarily serves Black students, Gillespie said, “I do not close the door on anyone.”
Each new year for this program begins in September.
“We are looking for young people who are willing to put in the work to do this,” Gillespie said.
Each participant who makes it to an annual competition in April is considered a winner for making it to that point, Gillespie said.
From that competition, gold medal winners go on to compete nationally in July, she said.
She recalls an experience at the national competition last year when a young participant told her, “This is the best experience I’ve ever had in all my 16 years,” she said.
Gillespie said she’s also started a junior ACT-SO for middle school students.
“I want to give them a good running start,” she said.
The ACT-SO program covers travel and other expenses for student participants, and ticket sale proceeds from the celebration event will help defray those costs, Gillespie said.