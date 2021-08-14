Champaign Central and University of Illinois graduate Christine Fleener described herself as a child as “nature-based, more of a serious kid than a risk-taker.”
She enjoyed collecting rocks and approached nature from an academic point of view “but wasn’t fully immersed” in the outdoors.
“I was not a kid who could reliably start a fire, but I was a crazy explorative kind of kid,” she said.
The curious, inquisitive nature has remained, and she can now start a fire and is right at home in the outdoors in her position as a teacher at Portland Forest School, a private K-8 school near Portland, Ore., where the classroom is the beautiful outdoors of the region.
“I’ve fallen in love with the ecosystem out here,” Fleener said. “I’m filled with awe. It’s a good life. It makes me feel small in all the right ways.”
Fleener fondly remembers her favorite sound growing up — the call of the red-winged blackbird. She also looks back with affection on other aspects of the Midwest.
“I love the smell of the prairie,” she said. “I miss home” — but more and more, she sees the Northwest as where she belongs.
After studying astronomy and anthropology at the University of Illinois, she earned a Ph.D. in comparative human development and behavioral biology at the University of Chicago.
Fleener did graduate work studying a population of rhesus monkeys in Puerto Rico. She later joined her partner, who was working toward a degree in pediatrics in Oregon.
“I’d never been to Oregon before,” said Fleener, who has lived there for four years. “It was a big adventure.
“It’s an incredibly impressive area. Now that I’m out here, I’m not going to leave. If you want to become an expert in an ecosystem, you have to stay in the ecosystem.”
While most people can’t wait to get indoors during bad weather, that doesn’t necessarily mean school’s out for the day at Forest School. Most of the time, it goes on regardless of the conditions.
“We’re out all the time,” she said. “Because of that we need to teach kids about weather preparedness, shelters and fires, they learn knots, how to whittle with a knife.”
Even kindergartners, whom Fleener said are the most resilient of all, head out in bad weather.
“If you prepare any kid to have the right gear or the right confidence, they basically adapt,” she said. “They build a sense of autonomy.”
There are multiple advantages to such an approach. One of those was realized last year when the school was able to meet when many others couldn’t due to the pandemic.
During remote learning, “we got so much feedback like, ‘I didn’t know my kid could be depressed, but when she moved to Forest School, she is a different person. She blossomed like a flower,'" Fleener said.
They learn how to build their classroom outdoors, crafting shelters sometimes consisting of tarps. Other times, the students will have spent weeks preparing a shelter.
All aspects of a traditional curriculum are taught, including math and science incorporated into an environment-centric, nature-based skills framework.
One lesson involved bullfrogs. Fleener said they’ve caught about 90 of the amphibians in a lesson about the damaging impacts of invasive species and people’s responsibilities as stewards of the environment. The captured bullfrogs currently live in Fleener’s basement.
Students do have a home base. After being dropped off at school, they are taken by bus to nearby state parks or property the school has leased. At times, they work indoors with books and computers.
Fleener’s class size averages around 10 students. She said she has learned so much about herself and loves teaching at the school.
“The only thing that would improve it would be to be paid more," she said. "Teachers everywhere don’t get paid much."
Fleener has bought a house to be used as a refuge for rescued animals ranging from dogs and cats to rabbits, chickens, frogs and lizards.
Urbana High safe-driving club wins three national awards
The Urbana High School Project Ignition team, whose goal is safe student driving, brought home three national awards from the American Driver & Traffic Safety Education Association/National Student Safety Program conference late last month in Knoxville, Tenn.
They won for National Safety School of the Year and Outstanding Community Safety Project. The students received perfect scores.
Francky Maemble received the National Safety Student of the Year award. Earlier, she won the same award at the state level.
Other leaders of the Urbana team were Park Mitchell, Banan Garada and Foziea Garada.
“What made the students’ accomplishment so impressive is that Urbana High School was remote learning all year,” adviser Judy Weber Jones said. “So they had to find creative ways to get the safety messages and teen traffic safety day out virtually to all the students through school email, text and other social media.”
They also wanted to raise safety awareness for all other schools throughout the state, so they contacted all driver's-education teachers through the Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association and posted messages on their Project Ignition website (urbanahighschoolprojectignition.weebly.com) and YouTube for teachers to access in their classrooms.
Back-to-school celebration set today in Rantoul
An inaugural back-to-school community celebration is planned from 1 to 5 p.m. today at Wabash park.
There will be free face painting, a dunk tank (dunk a trustee/cop), a DJ and performers, free food, a pinata, and a free bounce house.
Sponsoring the event are the village of Rantoul, Trustee Donald Robertson, Rhonda Reed and Loise Haines.
The park is located at 520 E. Wabash Ave.
Two Clark-Lindsey employees earn promotions
Directors Laura Edwards and Crystal Bailey have received promotions to vice president at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana.
Edwards came to Clark-Lindsey in 2011 as an undergraduate intern in the Wellness Department. Now a member of the executive council, she serves as the project manager for a variety of new initiatives, from software implementation to staff development programs, and assists in leading the strategic planning process.
She lives in White Heath with her husband, Evan, and young son. In addition to working at Clark-Lindsey, she runs a small company that supports local women-owned businesses.
Bailey, a certified public accountant, joined Clark-Lindsey in 2019 as accounting manager before joining the executive council as vice president of finance.
The East Central Illinois native is an alumna of the University of Illinois.
Outside of work, she likes to spend time with her family hiking, kayaking and watching movies. Her family members are all animal lovers and have three dogs and a bearded dragon.
She also enjoys volunteering with the Mahomet Area Youth Club, where she has spent six years as a board member.
Police softball games to benefit Peacemaker Project 703
Danville, Champaign and Decatur police departments will play inter-city softball games Saturday, Aug. 21, at Danville Stadium as they honor the memory and career of fallen Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim.
Officer Oberheim started his career with the Decatur Police Department, where his brother still serves. A handful of players Officer Oberheim coached for traveling softball teams, including his daughter Avery, will be joining the police squad teams.
Admission is free. However, donations will be accepted.
Family fun begins at 3 p.m., and opening ceremonies start at 5 p.m., followed by friendly competition for bragging rights. There will be food and drink for purchase and a large selection of raffle and silent auction items.
Plenty of seating will be available, including lawn seating in the outfield for ample social distancing, and bringing lawn chairs is encouraged.
All proceeds will be donated to Peacemaker Project 703, a nonprofit organization established for Officer Oberheim’s family to support law enforcement officers and their families through community outreach, reform and education.
Remote-controlled stunt planes return to Champaign
The Barnstormers, who do exotic stunts with large remote-control airplanes, will return to the Champaign area on Aug. 28-29.
The shows will be presented at the Champaign County Radio Control Club field at 3616 Bloomington Road, 2.2 miles west of Mattis Avenue.
Whether flying inches above ground or at speeds of 100 mph-plus, precision control is the key as the planes do every stunt imaginable.
At approximately noon on Aug. 28, spectators are allowed into the pit area to visit with the pilots and see the planes close up.
Barnstormers also includes a raffle for remote-controlled items and information regarding the Champaign County Radio Control Club’s free Thursday night flying lessons. Lessons begin at 5 p.m. and end at dusk. However, it is best to come between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Students need only a hat and sunglasses.
Admission is free. Club information is available at ccrcc.info.