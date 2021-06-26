Name Dropping | Music a focus at this year's Tolono Fun Days
One half of the music department of the Tolono school district for 30 years — Jay and Beth Rogers — will serve as grand marshals of the Tolono Fun Days festival that started Friday night and extends through today.
The couple, who live in rural Tolono, retired one year apart, he in 2009 and she a year later. She taught the younger grades vocal music and some instrumental, while he taught vocal in the upper grades at Unity.
Country girl meets city boy. The couple, both of whom are 68, met while attending Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Beth Rogers grew up on a farm south of Tolono and graduated from Unity High, while Jay is from Downers Grove.
Growing up in suburban Chicago, Jay said he’s glad for the move to the Tolono area.
“It was a good thing. It was a very good thing to do,” he said. “I grew up in the city confines but never really was completely thrilled with that idea. I was glad to get out in the country. It’s much more family-friendly.”
Music has been the couple’s life, and Beth continues to perform in public while Jay confines his musical performances to the guitar at home.
“I had been singing in front of people from the time I was 4,” he said. “One thing I wanted to do was to be on the other side of the audience.”
Added Beth: “I’ve played the piano at our church (Tolono Presbyterian) since junior high. It’s probably been 25 years since I became officially full time” — alternating with another person every other week.
She is also adept at the flute, piccolo and violin.
“I learned to play Bach, Beethoven and Schubert, and some of that is good for church services,” she said.
As he taught vocal music, Jay said he didn’t let students’ protestations that they couldn’t sing get in the way.
“One of my philosophies as a teacher was, ‘If you can talk, you can sing,’” he said. “It’s just a matter of figuring it out.”
Jay said he likes about all kinds of music, although he’s “not a big urban music fan.”
“I was a serious baroque and Medieval music artist for many years.”
The Rogerses have two daughters. Daughter Abigail owns her own hair salon in Philo, while daughter Erin, who lives near Sadorus, went into theatrical design and is now a potter and jeweler.
Today’s festivities kick off with a flag-raising ceremony at 7 a.m. at West Side Park followed by an ecumenical service that includes local pastors and gospel music. The service will also be broadcast on short wave FM radio at 103.5 for those who want to listen in their vehicle.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. with the Rogerses in the forefront.
After noon, Summer Skyz will give helicopter rides at East Side Park for a fee.
Victoria Kensik, who taught music in Unit 7 the past 11 years, has current and alumni Rockets from her program performing first. Others with Unity ties will be performing: Kenzie Dodds accompanied by Tom Cortese; Colbalt Blues Band and Kathy Harden with guitarist Cliff Stoker. The Singing Men of GNN will also perform. Fireworks will be set off at 9:15 p.m.
“With rain in the forecast, all the acts on stage were available to perform on Sunday as a Plan B, then the fireworks, co-organizer Diane Ducey said. “Those wanting updates to their phone can text FUNDAY to 67283.”
Lynn steps down from Mahomet board
There aren’t too many town boards that have a retired adjutant general as a trustee. Mahomet had just that until the resignation of Don Lynn due to his plans to move out of state.
Village President Sean Widener recognized Lynn for his service at a board meeting this week.
“Don is leaving us for the great state of North Carolina, but I am honored to present him a key to the village, where he is welcomed back anytime,” Widener said.
Lynn had served on the board since June 2013 when he was appointed. He was subsequently elected in 2015 and 2019.
A Virginia, Ill., native, Lynn served 40 years with the Illinois Army National Guard, retiring as adjutant general in 1995 before being appointed administrator of the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, where he served until July 1998.
He has received a boatload of military decorations and awards, ranging from the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster to the Military Lifetime Achievement Award for the establishment of Lincoln’s Challenge Academy for which he is a member of the advisory council. He and his wife, Barbara, have six grandchildren, four of whom are in the Illinois National Guard.
Two from area honored by Arts Council
The Illinois Arts Council Agency has honored two area residents with $15,000 awards in recognition of their outstanding work and commitment in the arts.
Under the category of new performance forms, Deke Weaver of Champaign was recognized by the council.
Peg Shaw of Mahomet was cited under the category of media arts.
This year’s Fellowship and Finalist Award recipients were selected from 377 Illinois-based creative artists working in the disciplines of choreography, media arts, (category includes audio art, digital art, film and video), music composition, music improvisation, performance-based arts, poetry, prose and scriptworks.
Rotarians recognize Nelson
Champaign Rotarians have recognized member Douglas Nelson for his service.
Rotary Club of Champaign President Marlys Mathesius Scarbrough cited Nelson as Rotarian of the Year.
Nelson’s wife, Janet Ellis-Nelson, said on Facebook that the pandemic gave her husband “an opportunity to volunteer for more service projects than he could have done while working and teaching across the country.”
Area volleyball team finishes second at nationals
The Illini Elite 14 Cardinal volleyball team, which featured several area girls, finished second at the 48th annual AAU Junior Volleyball National champions in the 14 Premier Division.
The team, which is coached by Joe Sanders and Grace Sanders, rolled to a 9-2 tournament record.
Among the area players were Talia Francom (Mahomet-Seymour), Jordan Elmore (Edison/Centennial), Shannon Monahan (Champaign St. Matthew/St. Thomas More), Addison Kerr (St. Matthew/STM) and Bridget Cassady (St. Matthew/Champaign Central High School).
Rink, Kerr and Francom have played club volleyball together since fourth grade and have received 14 Premier Division all-star awards.
The team had limited experience playing together. It marked just the second two-day tournament the team has played due to the pandemic.
Crisis Nursery earns national recognition
Crisis Nursery, Urbana, has been recognized by the ARCH National Respite Network and Resource Center as one of four innovative and exemplary respite services in the country.
The nursery was found to have an outstanding respite program that addresses the needs of family caregivers of children.
“Among the many attributes that stand out is the use of evidence-based practices on which Crisis Nursery was founded and the use of practice-based evidence collected according to their thorough logic model and corresponding measures,” ARCH Director Jill Kagan said
Crisis Nursery received an honorarium and was recognized in the opening ceremony of the International Short Break Conference June 22, attended by 500 people from 15 countries and nearly all 50 states.
Despite the pandemic, the nursery remained open round the clock and continued to provide a lifeline to caregivers in Champaign County.
Crisis Nursery Executive Director Stephanie Record said the pandemic intensified social isolation among family caregivers and their loved ones, further jeopardizing their well-being.
Crisis Nursery has provided emergency crisis respite care to children birth to age 6 for 37 years.
The '80s belong to the Eagles
Big hair, hip hop, crazy fashion, and, oh yeah, boom boxes. They’re all synonymous with the ‘80s.
Several students at Rantoul Township High School have been going “back to the future” this week in the Dream Big! @ RTHS program.
Senior Program Manager Sam Hall said boombox building has been among the activities, along with a focus on music, DJing and remote control car racing. Having big hair wasn’t a requirement.
Hall said the boom box building has been a hit for the students.
“These are a little bit smaller than what you and I grew up with,” he said. “The students are excited about that. Each day they build a little more. The innards got put in (Wednesday). By Friday they’ll have working boom boxes.”
University of Illinois Professor Will Patterson brought his hip hop bus to the school for “what we call ‘street college,’” Hall said.
“It’s a partnership we have with the U of I. The hip hop bus goes to various events. The street college focuses on the history of DJing, along with how to DJ.”
The program is also offering the program at Broadmeadow Elementary in Rantoul.
“All of our programs are culturally based,” Hall said. “We try to incorporate our African American culture.”
After this week the program will be offered three more weeks commencing again the week of July 12-18. One week will focus on math, science and data collection research taught by the U of I Office for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education. Another week will focus on a fabrication lab through the U of I, while the last week will center on leadership, study skills and conflict resolution.
Participants are still being accepted for the high school program by calling 217-282-1069.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.