URBANA — Champaign County’s newest royalty are relative newcomers to pageant life, but they’ve both been involved in the fair since long before their coronation.
Miss Champaign County Fair Katie Landers of Fisher, 19, and Little Miss Makenzie Huls of St. Joseph, 8, were inaugurated on Sunday in each of their second attempts at their crowns.
Landers was first runner up last year. Huls competed as well, but didn’t place – she would have been on the heels of her sister Madison’s win.
Huls has watched her sister and dad show cattle, while Landers has been involved herself through multiple family members who are either on the fair board or help with other aspects.
“They’ve encouraged me to get involved — not in the pageant, just because we’ve never done that before, but I’ve always been out here volunteering,” Landers said.
Other than her newfound duties as queen, Landers enjoys reading and baking. Her speech that earned her the crown was all about baking cookies.
As for literature, the “Bridgerton” novels by Julia Quinn have been a recent favorite, alongside the works of Jane Austen.
“Anything with a little romance is my favorite,” Landers said.
She’s majoring in agricultural communications at the University of Illinois and working both as a campus tour guide and in the marketing communications office for the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
Landers keeps the College of ACES TikTok updated with takes on the latest memes and writes articles about what’s happening in the school.
Huls, meanwhile, said her favorite part of her day at St. Joseph Grade School is P.E.
Huls said the parts of the fair week she’s most excited for are passing out ribbons and showing her cows, participating in showing cattle herself for the first time this year.
Of course, that could mean passing out ribbons to herself, but she doesn’t seem to mind.
Her competitions were also at the top of Landers’ list of things she’s looking forward to.
“I’m excited for Makenzie to teach me everything about livestock,” Landers said.
The regents have busy weeks ahead of them with the fair beginning on Friday, but they still took some time Tuesday night to go to the Iroquois County Fair pageant.
“We’re going to be watching because a bunch of queens and little misses came to watch us,” Huls said.
The Champaign County Fair starts when gates open at 4 p.m. Friday. The first event, dirt track racing, is at 6:30.
Landers and Huls will attend many of the events to hand out ribbons or represent the fair in other ways, but Landers said the demolition derby at 5 p.m. Saturday is one of the main events she looks forward to.
Each day of the fair has at least one main event alongside carnival rides, exhibit halls and food vendors.
Friday:
- 6:30 p.m.: Dirt Track Racing
- 7 p.m.: Live music by New Twang City
Saturday:
- 5 p.m.: Demolition Derby
- 7 p.m.: Live music by Cougar Trap
Sunday:
- 12 p.m.: Draft Horse Pull
- 4 p.m.: Draft Horse Show
Monday:
- 4:45 p.m. and 9 p.m.: Live music by Jaxson Dillon-Fish
- 6 p.m.: Live music by the Boat Drunks
Tuesday:
- 6 p.m.: Harness Racing
Wednesday:
- 6 p.m.: Motorcycle Races
- 7 p.m.: Live music by the Tom Grassman Band
Thursday:
- 7 p.m.: Monster Trucks
Friday:
- Live music by the Brothers Osborne with Matt Stell
Saturday:
- 12 p.m.: Illinois Tractor Pulling Association Tractor Pull
- 3 p.m.: Live music by Jaxson Dillon-Fish
- 6 p.m.: Illinois Pullers Association Tractor Pull