TUSCOLA — Why wait till Dec. 25? Tuscola is celebrating the holiday in a big way this weekend with its annual Christmastown festival.
The Douglas County city’s downtown is decorated with a giant stack of Christmas presents and snowflakes on the light poles, and activities for all ages — mostly free — are planned for today evening through Sunday afternoon.
Tonight will include an arts and crafts vendor fair with food served from 4-8 p.m. at the Tuscola Community Building. The vendor fair will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also being offered from 6-8 p.m. today will be free trolley rides through the downtown area, with some possible rerouting to streets with vivid Christmas light displays, according to Tuscola Public Library Director Devin Black.
He and the library staff are coordinating the trolley rides, which will depart from the corner of Main and Sale streets, with Christmas karaoke and games planned to keep kids standing in line patient and happy, Black said.
His wife, Michelle Black, will assume the role of Mrs. Claus, and will be either outdoors or riding aboard the trolley reading Christmas stories.
Offering trolley rides is a new twist. Carriage rides have been offered in past Christmastown events, Black said, and organizers wanted to try something new this year.
Here are more of the activities planned for the weekend:
— Ornament making and pictures with Santa from 6-8 p.m. today at the Downtown Design Studio, 107 W. Sale St.
— Santa Chase Race, a 5K walk/run following Santa, at 8 a.m. Saturday. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. at the Community Building.
— Breakfast with Santa at the Douglas County Museum, 700 S. Main St., from 8-11 a.m. Saturday.
— Christmas parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the line up beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Ervin Park.
— Pictures with Santa at the Community Building, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
— Free family Christmas trivia contest and crafts at the library, 112 E. Sale St., at 1:30 p.m. Saturday
— Santa Paws pet pictures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jarman Center, 704 N. Main St.
— GFWC Tuscola Woman’s Club Holiday House Walk from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets available Sunday at the Smith House, 400 S. Main St.
— Bake and craft sale from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the U.S. Department of Agriculture building, 900 S. Washington St.