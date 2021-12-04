TUSCOLA — When Heather Brown heard of a synthetic ice rink being used for a holiday event in her brother’s town of Neoga, she couldn’t help her curiosity.
So Brown, part of a Tuscola High School parent group, made some inquiries and booked the rink for her own city’s Christmastown weekend, to give some wintry flair to a celebration being held in mild weather.
From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, attendees can pay $5 to skate on the melt-less rink in the parking lot west of the Tuscola Senior Center along Parke Street. The rink is provided by Chicago party rental company Record A-Hit entertainment.
If turnout gets heavy, skaters may have to keep their stay to 20 minutes or less.
“There’s over 500 people who have responded ‘interested’ or ‘going’” on the event Facebook page, Brown said. “If you could just take the rain out of the forecast, that would be great.”
Nineteen business sponsors, mainly in town, along with the Tuscola High School Class of 2022 parent group, are providing funding for the festivities, which will serve as a fundraiser for the school’s senior class.
There will be concessions for sale in the Community Building next door, with crafts, face painting and fake tattoos, and photo ops prepared inside.
Plus, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance from 4 to 5 p.m.
But the ice rink isn’t the only newfangled tradition making an appearance this weekend. There’s also the multi-church live Nativity.
The Nativity — featuring interpretations of five different biblical scenes by the Tuscola Area Ministerial Alliance — will make its second annual appearance at Ervin Park.
Last year, with so many church events canceled in the middle of the pandemic, the Tuscola congregations met and agreed to set up a joint Nativity performance, which families could view by driving through the park’s circle drive, said Immanuel Lutheran Pastor Jason Braaten.
This year’s event runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Braaten broke down the different churches taking part in each scene:
- The enunciation, where the angel Gabriel announces to Mary that she’s pregnant with Jesus: Tuscola United Methodist Church.
- The shepherds and angel proclamation: Eagle Mountain Assembly of God.
- The magi: Forty Martyrs Catholic Church.
- The star: Tuscola Church of the Nazarene.
- The manger scene: Immanuel Lutheran Church.
- The cross and empty tomb: First Christian Church of Tuscola.
About 350 cars pulled up to last year’s event. Braaten isn’t sure what to expect this year with more things open.
He said Tuscola city officials were accommodating last year when the ministerial alliance requested to use the public park.
“We’re a small town, where it’s pretty easy to call up the mayor and city administrators,” Braaten said. “It never has been a problem; the city is really thankful for the churches and the role that the churches play within the community.”
And the interfaith collaboration is nice to see, Braaten said, even if the churches’ views may differ.
“It’s always good to get together with other denominations, though we might have different views doctrinally, to be able to agree on the essential proclamation of the scriptures, which is our Lord taking on flesh to die for our sins and to save us from eternal damnation,” Braaten said.
One thing that’s always a concern: getting the animals in place for the manger scene. Inclement weather may prevent their appearance.
“We’ve got a couple of miniature ponies or something like that,” Braaten said. “I don’t know if we have the word on sheep yet or not, but if not, we’ll have kids dress as sheep or cows.
“We have backups. It’s always a last-minute thing for the animals.”