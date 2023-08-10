Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — New Urbana police Chief Larry Boone was introduced to the Champaign County Community Coalition with an interview by meeting facilitator Tracy Parsons and questions from coalition members.
Prompted by a question on his experiences as a Black man who has lived both in the inner city and in more rural areas, Boone shared a story from when he was 14 years old and police pulled him from the sidewalk so a young man in the backseat of their squad car could identify whether Boone had committed a crime.
After the man shook his head, Boone said that one of the officers kicked him and called him a racial slur, saying that if he hadn’t been the criminal this time, “it would be you the next time.”
Boone said that something similar happened a week later, but he balked when the officers touched him and ended up in juvenile detention. His record was expunged later when he joined the police force.
“So don’t think I’m some dude up here tap dancing. That ain’t it,” Boone said. “I hope I answered your question unfettered.”
Boone shared his background and experience in law enforcement in Norfolk, Va., where he said he was the only person in the department’s history to occupy every position on the force.
He also spoke on plans for the Urbana department’s future, primarily surrounding community involvement.
“Any program we put together is going to be measurable. I don’t get moved by emotion; I get moved by outcome,” Boone said. “Measure me monthly and yearly. Hold me accountable, because I’m going to hold you accountable.”
Police updates
Urbana’s recent interim police Chief Richard Surles reported a single shooting since the coalition’s last meeting, with no injuries reported.
Champaign police Chief Timothy Tyler reported two incidents of gunfire since the previous meeting, one of which resulted in the July 13 homicide of Jehiem Law.
Tyler said that the offender in that case turned himself in and was arrested.
Tyler also reported that the department is looking for community members to apply to be police officer interview panelists who meet with applicants to be Champaign police officers.
The department is also looking for community applicants to the use-of-force review committee, which reviews incidents where a Champaign police officer used a weapon or other show of force, such as a grapple or hold.
Community applicants will be reviewed for their professional and leadership experience.
Champaign County Chief Deputy Shannon Barrett had no shootings to report.
She highlighted a recent “back-to-school barbecue” event that was canceled due to rain, but the sheriff’s department was still able to collect 400 backpacks full of school supplies to donate to local kids.
The focus of University of Illinois Deputy Police Chief Joseph McCullough’s report was straightforward: “They’re back,” he said, referring to the students who will be returning to campus next week.
He assured the coalition that traffic would not be as bad as in previous years but asked that the community “bear with” the department over the busiest three days of move-in.
Parkland College police Chief Troy Daniels highlighted recent active shooter training for the department and said that a main focus going forward would be emergency planning and preparedness.