BLOOMINGTON — The News-Gazette’s advertising and editorial departments were named best in the state at the annual Illinois Press Association banquet Thursday, each extending runs of excellence.
In the IPA’s editorial contest, The News-Gazette reclaimed the Mabel S. Shaw Memorial Trophy as the sweepstakes winner among medium-sized newspapers. It marked the eighth time in nine years that The News-Gazette placed first (a year ago, competing in the largest circulation category, The News-Gazette finished second to the Chicago Sun-Times).
In advertising, The News-Gazette for the fourth consecutive year won the James S. Copley Memorial Trophy (all divisions) as well as the Division I trophy (largest circulation).
"One of the most gratifying comments heard at our Open House this past Wednesday was, 'The News-Gazette is the best newspaper anywhere,'" said Paul Barrett, executive vice president and publisher of Champaign Multimedia Group and The News-Gazette. "Ironically, the next day, the leaders of the news community of Illinois made it official, as we were voted by our peers as the best newspaper in the state.
The News-Gazette won 66 editorial awards, including 14 first-place awards. Nearly 100 daily and nondaily newspapers competed in 38 categories, submitting close to 1,400 entries.
The haul was highlighted by a pair of first-place finishes by Photo Editor Robin Scholz — for feature photo (sunflowers at Clearview Farm) and sports portrait (Illini forward Coleman Hawkins).
Other first-place finishes:
— Freedom of information Award: Mary Schenk and Editor Jeff D’Alessio, for a series on guns reported stolen, including one that killed Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim.
— Government beat reporting: Schenk, for her coverage of the criminal justice system.
— Local editorial: Jim Dey, for takes on the state’s efforts to reform the criminal justice system.
— Video journalism: Anthony Zilis, for his story on First String's impact on Champaign's youths.
— Headline writing: Managing Editor Niko Dugan, for a selection of four.
— Original column: Peggy Prichard, for her bi-weekly “Midlife Musings.”
— Distinguished coverage of diversity: D’Alessio, for a selection of Sunday "Big 10" columns.
— News reporting series: The News-Gazette staff, for stories on Champaign’s response to a surge in gun violence.
— Personality profile: Ethan Simmons, for a look at Arcola’s new mayor — Mexican immigrant Jesus Garza.
— Single-page design: Dugan, for his presentation of the best films of 2022.
— Informational graphic: D’Alessio and Dugan, for a breakdown of football coordinator compensation throughout the Big Ten.
— Special section: D’Alessio and Dugan, for December’s “Gun Violence: A Community Conversation Continued.”
In advertising, The News-Gazette won 54 awards, including 16 for first place by the likes of Jackie Martin, Angela Brown, Lisa Lotz, Steve Ennen and staff.
Twenty-six newspapers submitted nearly 300 contest entries.
"To be recognized in this manner once again by our peers across the state is truly an honor," N-G Vice President of Sales Mark Lukas said. "I couldn’t be more proud of what Jackie Martin and our advertising team has accomplished for four years straight. We cherish these awards as they are a reflection of the hard work and passion our team has to delivering consistent results for our clients."