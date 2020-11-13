MAHOMET — Area residents don’t have any excuse for not staying active despite the pandemic.
The Mahomet Parks and Recreation Department has several activities available.
Bean bags are flying, pickleball is on tap, and the community will hold its annual Turkey Trot.
Parks and Rec Director Dan Waldinger said 18 teams are competing in a cornhole league that started in October. A league tournament begins next week.
Waldinger said this marks the first time the department has hosted a cornhole league and said they thought maybe 10 teams might sign up.
“We have 18 teams our first try at it,” he said. “We’re more than pleased with that.”
Another cornhole league will begin in January.
“We kind of challenged our program coordinator, Denise Reynolds, to come up with things that are COVID friendly that we could offer to the public,” he said. “Our mission is to improve the quality of life to the community.”
Waldinger said the solid turnout might be a product of people wanting some kind of recreation in a safe environment.
“I’m a big tailgate guy at the U of I games,” he said. “That’s where I get my cornhole in. Maybe there’s a pent-up demand, I don’t know.”
Games are played at the parks and rec building on South Lake of the Woods Road.
That will also be the site of a pickleball league that will start Dec. 8. There will be two divisions — 50 and up, and 18 and older. To date, there are three teams signed up, all in the 18-and-older group.
The league runs through the end of January.
The department’s annual Turkey Trot, which has grown each year in the “six or seven” years since it started, will be held the morning of Thanksgiving Day. Last year’s event drew about 700 participants.
“It’s really become a family tradition,” Waldinger said. “It’s part of many families’ Thanksgivings ... and they come and run as a group.”
To maintain safety, the Turkey Trot will be run in socially distanced sections of 50, each group starting a half hour apart beginning at 7:15 a.m. and ending at 9:45. To register, go to mahometrecreation.com or visit the rec office.
A virtual option is also available in which the runner completes the course on his or her own. Registration has passed for virtual participants to receive a T-shirt. However, they may still participate.
“We provide the course layout in our program description,” Waldinger said. “We feel it’s important to give that option.”
The Turkey Trot is a fundraiser for the Mahomet Helping Hands food pantry and a community recreation development in the works.