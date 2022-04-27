When he played for the Chargers, Centennial girls’ soccer coach Thair Al-Saqri was part of many rivalry games against Champaign Central.
“Kind usually is not a word associated with our rivalry,” he said.
For Tuesday’s match, however, players from both schools wore jerseys with “Be Kind” on the front as part of a continuing sportsmanship push introduced by Heather and Ryan Miller, parents of Luke Miller, a Centennial student who died in 2017. The one-time-only uniforms — funded by the Millers and Central’s booster club — also included the hashtag "#livelikeluke."
Central coach Steve Whiteley and Al-Saqri handed them out Monday. The Chargers “were first stunned and then saw the message of ‘Be Kind’ and really liked them,” Al-Saqri said. “Some of these girls grew up with Luke and they are more than delighted to wear these jerseys.”
The Millers’ message hit home, too.
“We do respect" Central, Al-Saqri said before the match, won by the visiting Maroons, 1-0. "We don’t have to be kind to them on the soccer field, but off the field, that’s a different story.”