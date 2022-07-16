URBANA — The stage is almost set for Sunday’s Champaign County Fair Queen pageant.
It’s an orange-and-blue tribute specifically designed for the outgoing queen, Erica Johnson.
“She’s a huge Illini fan, and has been since she was a baby,” Champaign County Pageant Director Deb Simmons said.
The unique setup, a year in the making, corresponds with the pageant’s return to Kesler Hall after a 20-year detour. A show-stopping glass square — a Block I topped with a crown — hangs from the stage. “That’s my masterpiece,” Simmons said.
Pageant officials are experiencing what it’s like to build the stage from scratch after moving locations.
“This is kind of new for us; we’ve always held it at the City Center so it’s already been set,” Simmons said. “But this year we set up everything from the backdrop to the lighting to the sound to the directing.”
Among the many helping hands: Johnson.
She was involved in setting up hundreds of chairs on Friday. The Mahomet-Seymour High grad and University of Illinois junior will hand her crown over on Sunday, capping a year she won’t soon forget.
There are seven women vying for Miss Champaign County: Janna Cook, Savanna Hughes, Katherine Landers, Lily Lawrence, Olivia Powell, Alexis Seggebruch and Isabella Smith.
“It has been an indescribable year, I feel as though I have grown so much in the time that I have been crowned,” Johnson said. “I am so excited for her to experience it, and I can’t wait to help her in any way that I can.”
Sunday’s pageant starts at 2 p.m. and will include a few Illini-themed surprises, Simmons said. That’s the kind of impact Johnson made on the program.
“It’s been refreshing having Erica,” Simmons said. “She is just a ray of light, so sweet, so honest and so humble. We get a queen and we become a family … for every queen and Little Miss (Champaign County) it’s always sad to say goodbye.”
Johnson will perform the national anthem to kick off Sunday’s event.
“The program helped my confidence, my ability to speak in front of crowds, and made me comfortable in my own skin,” Johnson said.
On Friday, Simmons tended to a variety of last-minute details at Kesler Hall.
“It’s a lot and it’s overwhelming but when I sit back and I spend a year with them (the queen) then I realize that’s why,” Simmons said. “It makes it all worth it.”